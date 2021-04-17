A puncture from Mas leaves the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana in the hands of Küng

04/17/2021 at 4:41 PM CEST

EFE

The Swiss cyclist Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the 14-kilometer individual time trial between Xilxes and Almenara in the fourth stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, and took the lead after the Spanish Enric Mas (Movistar) suffered a puncture to little more than a kilometer from the finish line that prevented him from keeping the yellow jersey.

More started with 51 seconds of advantage over Küng, the great favorite in the time trial and his main adversary to take the final victory. The cyclist from Arta signed a good time trial and lost about 19 seconds at the halfway point. The Spaniard seemed to have controlled the race to take the victory of the general classification but a puncture in the last kilometer threw all his work on the ground and served the victory on a plate to the Swiss in the general classification.

Incredible … 😞 A puncture in the front wheel in the final stage of the Almenara CRI @VueltaCV has deprived @EnricMasNicolau of any option to retain his leadership in # VCV2021, now in the hands of Stefan Küng (GFC). Courage, Enric. New opportunities will come 💪🤗 pic.twitter.com/3UhaCpPbel – Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) April 17, 2021

The Spanish cyclist completed the final meters as best he could and entered the finish line almost a minute and a half behind the Swiss, a disadvantage that made him lose the yellow jersey. Mas’s frustration and anger was evident as bad luck had prevented him from winning the Volta and succeeding Tadej Pogacar in the Valencian round of winners.

The time trial, apart from the misfortune of More, fulfilled the planned script with a great time trial of Küng, European champion of the specialty, who already through the intermediate step pulverized the best time of the Frenchman until then Thibaut Gernalec.

At the finish line he stopped the clock in a time of 16:12:91 minutes, 10.88 seconds less than the Portuguese Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), while the podium of the stage completed it Gernalec at 39:49 seconds.

RESULTS AND CLASSIFICATIONS

STAGE

1 S. Kung GFJ 0:16:12

2 N. Oliveira MOV at 00:11

3 T. Guernalec ARK at 00:40

4 M. Scotson GFJ at 00:41

5 A. Démare GFJ at 1:03

GENERAL

1 S. Kung GFJ 0: 16: 123

2 N. Oliveira MOV at 00:06

3 E. Plus MOV at 00:36

4 V. Lafay COF at 00:45

5 A. Démare ARK at 01:01