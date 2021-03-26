A pulmonologist shows the embarrassing image seen from her hospital window

A woman walks down a street in a city in Spain. (Photo: Getty Images)

Friday night. The Easter holidays begin. That, for many, is synonymous with party, friends and alcohol. But in hospitals life (and death) goes on. And the pandemic too.

Pilar Ausin, a pulmonologist at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​has synthesized these two spheres, those worlds that sometimes end up so united, in a shocking photo that she has uploaded to her Twitter account.

The image shows a health worker dressed in his protective suit against the coronavirus looking out of a hospital window. Down on the beach, large groups of people make a bottle.

“Paradox of a Friday night: see bottles from the COVID plant,” Ausin wrote next to the photo, which has begun to run rapidly through social networks.

The image has generated reactions like these:

Brutal photo! It perfectly summarizes a part of the problem and the seves conseqüències !!!! – Marcsimo (@ Marcsimo2) March 26, 2021

… have a good guard! What I think of those on the beach I keep it to myself. – Ana Balañá (@ana_balanya) March 26, 2021

Very sad 😔 – Arantxa Sáez 🧼👋🏻 + 😷 + 🧍🏻‍♀️↔️🧍🏻‍♀️ + 💨 (@saezatxa) March 26, 2021

Little responsible! Anyway, cheer up Pilar! 💪🏼🔝 – Emma (@emma_beltran) March 26, 2021

It seems to me a spectacular photo.

Cheer up! – Paul Hay 🇪🇦🇪🇺🇩🇪 (@PaulHay_) March 26, 2021

Pilar encouragement … if those on the beach knew 10% of what you have been doing by the pulmonologists at @hospitaldelmar in the last year, they would have to be ashamed … @ CoronaVid19 must be happy right now – Tere (@terebroquetas) March 26, 2021

Hopefully they are not the next to enter the COVID room – Juana Martinez Llorens (@ JuanaMa59112720) March 26, 2021

That is where some of their relatives will end up. – Patricia Sarr 💯💯🏆 (@valenciasarr) March 26, 2021

How disheartening. – antonio j marquez j (@antomarjim) March 26, 2021

What a shame, having to see so many irresponsible people – josefina (@JosefinaKatyy) March 26, 2021

And, while for some life goes on as if nothing, the coronavirus has already caused more than 75,000 fatalities in Spain. Official statistics put 75,010 deaths as a result of the pandemic, which for another day continues to increase its average incidence in the country.

Health has reported 7,586 new positives and 590 deaths since this Thursday, which raises the incidence to 138 cases in 14 days (four points more than on Thursday).

The confirmed cases as of this Friday are 3,255,324, of which 3,731 have taken place in the last 24 hours. Madrid registers 1,345, more than a third of all state statistics.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.