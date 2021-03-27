A pulmonologist shows the bottles she sees from the window of the Covid plant of her hospital

As usually happens every weekend, the Police increase controls and deployment in cities to avoid drinking bottles and illegal parties, which violate the restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In Catalonia, where the incidence continues to rise, a pulmonologist has shown the devastating image that she has seen this past Friday from the Covid patient plant of the Hospital del Mar, where she works.

“Paradox of a Friday night: see bottles from the COVID plant,” he wrote on Twitter Pilar Ausin, a pulmonologist at this hospital.

The photograph, taken at sunset, shows the health professional leaning out of the window, with the Barceloneta promenade in the background and the beach, where there are various groups of people.

The picture it has gone viral in a matter of hours and have caused the anger of many people in the social network. “Why don’t you put a banner hanging from the facade that says, ‘See you guys on this floor in 15 days and your parents and grandparents’?”, Suggests a user.

The latest data on the evolution of the pandemic in Catalonia continue to show an escalation in contagion of that community. This Saturday the risk of regrowth, which measures the potential growth of the epidemic, is already 226 points, nine more than this Friday, while in the last 24 hours there have been 1,884 new infections and 31 deaths from Covid, according to information provided this Saturday by the Department of Health of the Generalitat.

The cumulative incidence cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, which remained stable, is also growing and has reached 206, six more cases than the day before.