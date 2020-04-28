Researchers from Duke University in North Carolina reported that a pug dog, named Winston, tested positive for Covid-19. after performing a routine test during a study that evaluates the health of families in the area.

Winston belongs to the McLean family in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The couple made up of Helen and Samuel, in addition to their son, also tested positive for Covid-19.

The McLeans’ daughter, Sydney, was the only family member who did not test positive. The father of the family, Samuel, works in the emergency room of UNC Hospitals.

“Pugs are a bit unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way. So it almost seems like I was nauseous, and there was a day when he didn’t want breakfast, and if you know pugs, you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusualHeather McLean, owner of Winston and professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine, told NBC News.

“This is the first case that this type of virus has been detected in a dog. (in the United States) “Little additional information is known at this time as we work to learn more about exposure,” said Dr. Chris Woods, the principal investigator for the Molecular and Epidemiological Study of Suspected Infection (MESSI), confirmed in a statement to CBS News.

However, in the tests, another family dog ​​and a cat did not test positive. Another family pet, a lizard, was not practiced.

The McLean’s son said: “There may be more animals that have coronaviruses, there is simply no evidence. Obviously, those tests should be aimed at people rather than pets., but because we are part of a research study, we found out about Winston. “

“However,” he added, “people should not worry about their pets getting sick and dying from this disease, there is little evidence that it is very harmful to them. ”

In contagion in Winston it could not be avoided since “He licks all our dishes and sleeps in my mother’s bed, and we are the ones who put our faces to his face. So, it makes sense that he had “contracted the virus,” said the young man.

“Treat pets as you would other human family members; do not allow pets to interact with people or animals outside the home. If a person in the home becomes ill, isolate that person from all others, including pets, “recommended the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier last month, Hong Kong health authorities said the pet dog of a coronavirus patient who tested positive for the virus was “likely” the first case of human-to-animal transmission. Since then, several cases have been reported in cats, but research shows that dogs are not very susceptible to the virus.

Cats are prone to infection

Last week it was reported that two domestic cats tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first cases of pets detected in the United States.

Both animals live in areas other than New York state, current epicenter of the pandemic not only in the US but worldwide; have mild respiratory problems, and are expected to recover soon, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Laboratories of the National Veterinary Services of the Department of Agriculture.

In one of the cases found in New York, a veterinarian tested the cat for respiratory problems, but did not It has been confirmed that none of the people residing in the house where the animal lives have COVID-19.

The authorities maintain that that cat may have been infected by asymptomatic or mildly ill inhabitants of the home, or after having been in contact with someone infected from outside that house.

The Bronx Zoo also reported that A four-year-old Malaysian tigress contracted coronavirus from being in contact with an asymptomatic caregiver, who was infected.

Nadia – the tigress’ name – was not the only victim of COVID-19. His sister Azul, two Amur tigers and two African lions were also infected.

The diagnosis was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Iowa, “as a precaution.”