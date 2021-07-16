A PSOE deputy stares at Vox, points his finger at them and explodes: “It’s shameful”

The intervention of the Vox deputy, Alicia Rubio, in the Madrid Assembly has been one of the most criticized in recent memory.

Rubio, who gave rise to the hoax that vaccines caused magnetization and many other pearls, has affirmed at the Madrid headquarters that human rights are “universal and individual and not collective or group” in reference to LGTBI people.

He has also defined the UN as “mother of all beach bars” and has pointed out that “when specific rights are given to a group they are called privileges and giving privileges to some means limiting the rights of others.”

“Privileges for an LGTBI caste, as in the Middle Ages with the nobility, which prevent the fundamental and universal right to equality between the privileged caste and the rest,” he has come to say to the astonishment of a deputy from Podemos.

The one who has also been very resounding in his reply has been the PSOE deputy Santiago Rivero and has explained to Alicia Rubio what are the privileges of the LGTBI collective.

The socialist parliamentarian has listed the different aggressions that people from the LGTBI community have experienced only in recent days: from a young man attacked by his family for being gay to continuous threats on the street.

“If that seems like privilege to you, it is shameful,” Rivero said, pointing directly to the extreme right wing.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

