A prototype of a Leica camera designed by Jony Ive goes up for auction

A prototype of a Leica camera Created by former Apple Senior Vice President of Design Jony Ive and industrial designer Marc Newson, it will go up for auction in June. The device, which is in the «B +» condition, has a starting price of 100,000 euros (Approximately $ 118,000), but it is estimated that it will reach a final price between 200,000 and 250,000 euros ($ 235,000 and $ 295,000 approximately). According to The Verge, Leitz Photographica will be the auction house in charge of the process.

The prototype of the camera dates from 2013, the year in which Jony Ive and Marc Newson collaborated with an initiative of RED, an organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver that fights against HIV. To do this, it establishes ties with companies to offer products under the label «Product RED»And receives part of the proceeds to contribute to the Global Fund. In addition, special products are presented, such as the Leica camera in which the former Apple guru intervened and which, at that time, was sold by $ 1.8 million (Approximately 1.5 million euros).

Jony Ive, Former Apple Senior Vice President of Design

Although the auctioned camera is unique in all its aspects —because there is only one unit— 561 models and nearly 1,000 prototype parts were created during the design process. The prototype to be auctioned in June corresponds, according to Leitz Photographica, to “the final development step” and has a 2 / 50mm ASPH Apo-Summicron lens. However, the auction house does not mention if it really works.

The camera shows subtle design cues characteristic of Jony Ive

Beautifully sculpted aluminum body with a Apo-Summicron 2/50 mm ASPH matching. Both display distinctive characteristics that their designers are famous for. Only one finished camera was made and sold at auction in 2013 for an incredible $ 1.8 million! The prototype that we are pleased to offer shows the step of final development when the camera took its final form, after hundreds of prototype parts have been manufactured and tested. It is a beautiful piece of design and a very special opportunity for Leica collectors! “

A year after the initial auction, Newson joined Apple and became the designer of the Apple Watch. He had previously worked for the wristwatch manufacturer Ikepod. Both Ive and Newson left Apple in 2019 and founded their own design company, LoveFrom. The Cupertino company has said in the past that both are still “very involved,” even though they no longer work at Apple Park.

Related