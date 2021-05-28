A protagonist of the film School of Rock passed away

School of Rock was one of the films that marked the childhood of many. Sadly, one of its protagonists has passed away at the age of 32.

18 years ago, School of Rock came to the lives of many people, time passes and it continues to be one of the fun films to watch alone, with children or as a family. Unfortunately, yesterday the news was released that Kevin Clark, who would be the drummer of Jack Black’s group in the film, died at dawn on May 26 after being run over while riding a bicycle. The actor passed away at just 32 years old.

Since his appearance at School of Rock at the age of 12, Kevin Clark dedicated himself to music in Chicago and was part of a band called Jess Bess and the Intentions; group with whom he had performed his first show just a few days ago. Police stated that the incident occurred at 1:20 am, when the actor suffered a crash while riding a bicycle with a Hyndai Sonata driven by a 20-year-old woman. The actor was quickly taken to a hospital, but died an hour later due to the impact.

In a statement collected by the Chicago Suntimes, Kevin Clark’s mother mentioned her son’s situation: “He told his bandmates just yesterday: ‘You know, this is the life I’ve always wanted to live. And we are going to do it. You are my musical family – my family – and we are going to do it »”. Allison Clark said that the actor became interested in music when he was 3 years old in the basement of his house, beating pans and pots arranged like drums. “He loved music. He was pure talent and had a heart of gold ”.

Jack Black said goodbye to him

Jack Black and Kevin Clark had been back in touch since 2018, and the actor dedicated a few words to his ex-School of Rock classmate: “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Too soon. Beautiful soul. So many good memories. My heart is broken. Much love to his family and to the entire ‘Escuela de Rock’ community ”.

Other members of the cast also wanted to say a few words to him. Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in School of Rock, shared a photo of both of them in their childhood along with an emotional text: “I am absolutely heartbroken. Kev was my first friend on set. We both instantly connected by being the two Jews from Chicago. He taught me Green Day and was the catalyst for my pop punk phase (which is not over yet). He always supported me. (…) I am very grateful that my co-stars were able to support each other during this day. We are a strong family. I will always love you, Spaz. “