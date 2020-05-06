Click to see the full video

The model and driver “Luli” Fernández and her husband, the lawyer Cristian Cúneo Libarona, suffered a violent robbery on April 21 while they were in their fifth house in Villa de Mayo, in the Malvinas Argentinas party, complying with the mandatory quarantine.

That day, a group of criminals entered the house and made the marriage and their young son Indalecio live a dramatic moment. Cash and watches were taken and they threatened to take the little one. “They made me throw myself to the floor. They threatened us with weapons, they told me that they wanted to take Indalecio. ‘Give me the jewelry, give me the dollars, because I’m taking the baby,’ ”Fernández said on his social networks about his one-year-old baby.

The family made the complaint and an investigation was launched. Six days later, the Buenos Aires Police managed to arrest three criminals (two men and one woman) during a series of simultaneous operations. In total there were three raids carried out by the personnel of the Departmental Subdelegation of Investigations (Sub DDI) of San Miguel, in José C. Paz, Moreno and Los Polvorines. After two negative results, they found two men and one woman.

The operation was relentless. Security forces stormed the property at night and surprised the accused. Some of the belongings that stole the model were found in the place, such as a Regina brand cosmetic holder that she uses to work. Likewise, a white Ford Fiesta was hijacked, a car they used to commit the crime. It was precisely the vehicle that was the key piece to find criminals even though they had already changed their patent.

The three luxury watches that she claimed had been stolen were not found. It is suspected that they would have been sold quickly after the fact.

However, despite the work of the Police and the evidence found, two of the three criminals were released by order of the prosecutor after the raid. They were not even delayed in a police station.

The data was revealed in radio statements by the Minister of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, and confirmed by the environment of the couple to Infobae. The official also said that one of the thieves had recently been released from the Campana prison and had a request for his arrest for another fact.

“We worked four days for 24 hours non-stop, we found the criminals, we took them to the prosecutor but he released them,” he said.

The paradoxical? is that the prosecutor wanted to amend his error a few hours after having released the accused and ordered the Police to go and look for them again at their homes. Logically, the thieves were not and are formally fugitives from Justice from that moment.

“As he realized that a macana had been sent, two hours later he made an order to stop them and carry out a reconnaissance round, but obviously those criminals were no longer at home”, Berni detailed.

The prosecutor who let the criminals escape is Martín Viscovich, head of the UFI 22 Decentralizada de Malvinas Argentinas.

The model referred to the subject in the program she shares with Alejandro Fantino on the América channel. “There were people who agreed with the description we had given in the statement, they found things of mine in the house, but the prosecutor considered that only one person was going to be apprehended because there were no elements to stop the rest despite the fact that two of those who were They had a history at the same address: one with five causes and the other with seven. Go find out by what criteria he released themshe asked indignantly.

The driver and her family are afraid. The two criminals who were at his house and were identified by the couple are free. The third, named Leonardo Martín Ocampo, was made available to the Viscovich prosecutor, which in light of the facts does not seem to be good news either.

