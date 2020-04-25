The mutiny of the prisoners of the Villa Devoto prison, demanding that justice promptly resolve requests for release and the granting of home prisons in the midst of the pandemic, led a prosecutor in the nation to convene a cacelorazo this Saturday afternoon in repudiation of the massive release of prisoners with the coronavirus excuse.

This is the Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor, Carlos Donoso Castex, who this Friday published a critical comment on his Facebook about the measures recommended by the House of Cassation, in favor of criminals.

“As National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor, it is my responsibility to defend the interests of society and although I do it daily in my professional performance, I invite citizens to do a saucepan tomorrow from our houses and balconies on Saturday, April 25 at 5:00 p.m. so the judges know that society wants them to think about and protect honest citizens, and not just worry about freeing imprisoned criminals, ”he wrote.

This initiative led to a request for explanations from the courts hours later. “Where is freedom of expression? I found it very worrying what happened. Obviously, I am going to give the explanations that they request, although I consider that it does not correspond because they are personal opinions. Because I’m a prosecutor I don’t have a gag law. I am 27 years old as a prosecutor, I am not a makeshift. I have the right to express myself, ”he said when interviewed on Radio Miter.

Donoso Castex recalled that, in the midst of the compulsory isolation decreed by the Government, people cannot go out to express themselves on the street, so it seemed wise to call for knocking on pans from the windows and balconies of the houses. “Everyone is locked inside four walls,” he said.

In his post on Friday, he had remarked that he sees “with outrage as a group of judges of the National Chamber of Criminal Cassation recommended through the Agreed 5/2020 than collections are extreme to free criminals who are imprisoned by judicial decisions, and in turn they carry out riots asking to be released taking advantage of the current situation of the pandemic. ” And he continued: “I am concerned about judges who only think of criminals and not the victims of these crimes or society in general.”

For the prosecutor, the government should carefully analyze whether prisoners are at risk groups, as are older adults. According to his point of view, not only prisoners are at risk of contracting COVID-19. “We are all in the same situation, even the doctors who take the most funds,” he said.

Their discomfort stems from the fact that at no time were the victims taken into account to free the 1,300 prisoners in recent days. In this sense, he charged against reports prepared by the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), which alerts on the critical situation of overcrowding in prisons.

“These circumstances must be taken with great care. Home prisons cannot be granted to anyone and the electronic bracelet does not guarantee the integrity of the victim. There are no bracelets, they do not exist. Nor can we affect police to control prisoners when they have to be doomed to the pandemic, “he emphasized.

And he asked himself: “What is the idea? Do we free dangerous criminals without wristbands to circulate through the streets, putting victims at risk? It is not hypothetical, we have already seen it with the threats that occurred ”.

This Saturday, the staff of the Ministry of Justice will take a tour of the facilities of the Devotee Prison to verify the damage and address the issues that the prisoners claimed in this riot.

These include the implementation of agreements issued by the Federal Chamber of Cassation and the National Chamber of Cassation; the quota law; compensations and commutations of sentences; foreigners with domicile in the Argentine Republic; forensic medical reports; treatment of the different types of alternative methods for serving the sentence, “mainly from risk groups and those close to serving the sentence”. This last point is essentially the one that unleashes the violent attitude of those deprived of liberty and that led to the riot this Friday.

The news of the contagion of a penitentiary, confirmed by authorities of the Penitentiary Service and that led to the isolation of detainees, served as an excuse to carry out extreme actions, amid a judicial wave of requests for release.

The protests in recent weeks have been milder, with noise and messages on WhatsApp. But this Friday the prisoners climbed a step in the escalation. It was after a riot in Unit 23 of Florencio Varela, where he died an inmate with one stone.