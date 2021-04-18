‘A promising young woman’ Why should you see this movie?

‘A promising young woman’ hits theaters this Friday Emerald Fennell presents her debut behind the camera Carey Mulligan is the protagonist of this story of revenge.

The Londoner Emerald Fennell with this project he enters the world of genuine management. Supporting actress in solvent series (It’s Camila Parker in ‘The Crown’) and some other films, she has combined acting with writing. As a scriptwriter, she has trained, among others, with her friend Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Killing Eve’. In 2019 it was announced that he would write and direct ‘A promising woman’, produced by Margot robbie, under their LuckyChap Entertainment label. The leading role has fallen to Carey Mulligan.

In the number of PHOTOGRAMS for April, the actress admits that less and less happens, but it is still difficult to find powerful roles for a woman. The same thing happens with opportunities for women filmmakers. Luckily the producers are encouraged to what from their point of view would be called “taking risks”: trusting a woman’s project. The reason is clear: even a project written by man seems safer. You just have to see how many women have been nominated for Best Direction at the Oscars.

Returning to the film that comes to theaters this weekend: ‘A promising young woman’ is a surprising debut feature, a genuine and unique cover letter. And the most important, leaves no one indifferent.

Gender perspective

Without going into much detail, the story centers on a girl, Cassey, who put her life on hold due to trauma. A trauma that she lived indirectly, but related to a rape. As it is said in the trailer of the film, it is very different which is the greatest trauma for a boy and which is the greatest trauma for a girl. As well the script drops on more than one occasion, you already know what happens if a girl goes out every night and is promiscuous. To a boy? You already know the answer. The double yardstick is, unfortunately, still in force.

– Being accused of something like that is a boy’s worst nightmare.

– Guess what a girl’s worst nightmare is?

The young woman about whom the story is about had a spectacular student résumé. However, according to everyone, his way of having fun was what led him to what happened to him. The boy who assaulted her was also a good student. His “behavior” was diluted and forgotten by all. Your file is pristine. Double standards is also called.

Universal

“The poor thing must not be very well in the head”

The protagonist must leave all her future plans for a hard episode. It seems that everything around her has turned the page, but she refuses to do so because of the unfair case they have missed. At the end of the day, it is easier to reduce your personal circumstance to that the poor thing is not right in the head: she leaves a brilliant career in medicine to work as a waitress, going out at night who knows what. What the vast majority would define as crazy. This is how the issue of his evil is settled. Why delve into what torments you? Because this has been done with different crises or problems that women have dealt with, whatever their nature.

“If they are looking for it themselves”

The crime this movie starts from is rape. From what is deciphered as the story passes, the girl was not aware of the aggression at the time, which was recorded by one of the colleagues who caused it. In fact, the beginning of the film makes clear this position so still established in society. From a bar counter, a group of boys notice a totally drunk young woman on the couch. The group begins to release phrases such as “But how did you get to that point?” One of them will approach the girl, who can barely vocalize, and takes her chivalrously home. When he gets there, he grabs her on her bed and tries to take advantage of her. But you are in for a surprise. A magnificent prologue and a whole declaration of intentions of what the director wants to detail in the plot.

It will also be seen in the story how another character who knew the girl in question affirms that “when you get involved with everyone who comes close to you, how is someone going to believe your story? It’s like the story of the wolf.”

Universal

Education issue

The protagonist has a meeting with the dean of the university, and she tells her when the subject of aggression comes up that they receive several complaints of this type a week. A couple of decades ago, a greater part of society would have seen almost normal the behavior that these certain strangers have with Cassey in their encounters. Or rather, as something that does not attract so much attention. Society has remained with that culture almost permanently. Luckily at the moment, largely under the wave of the MeToo movement, there is more awareness of the aspects to change. It is a slow process, like all educational change within society. As a positive point, we count on that we no longer take a step back.

Patriarchy

Society is more aware but there are many and many who have lived in their environment with that macho culture. In fact, certain new masculinities are perceived in the film, despite the fact that they have been raised in a very unequal environment. The patriarchy continues to expand at its ease and the film confirms it. That is not an obstacle for it to contain several turns throughout its plot and surprise with a string of course changes in its spectacular final stretch.

Merie Weismiller Wallace

To the extreme

Fennell has signed an intense and very twisted tape. It circulates between a marvelous mix of genres that range from thriller to black comedy, with a certain touch of romantic comedy, where there is humor and also drama. Everything to tell a story of revenge that goes to the extreme to show the public what is the situation in which society is right now. With the magnificent performance of Mulligan, he gets the viewer to empathize with Cassie: he will laugh with her, he will suffer at her side, he will feel each of his encounters as if he were by his side … an adventure with this justice that despite everything It will leave you with a smile on your face.

The director draws up a very stimulating succession of script twists, and with a most optimistic artistic direction, a tribute to the reviled icons of pop culture: there are trinkets, songs by Paris Hilton, great hits by Britney Spears (that version from Toxic to violins is tremendously evocative as well as terrifying), and a wide range of different shades of pink. Surprising, subversive, brave, who even knows how to put light in the most rugged moments. Emerald Fennell leaves us an unbeatable job: ‘A promising young woman’ is the surprise of the year.

