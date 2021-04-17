‘A promising young woman’ and her alternate ending, explained

‘A promising young woman’ has reached Spanish cinemas this weekend to tell a story that has been as controversial for months as it has been commented on internationally. The film features Carey Milligan as Cassie, a highly intelligent young woman who dropped out of her medical studies to avenge the death of her best friend, Nina. Thus, each night is dedicated to exposing the predatory character of men.

SPOILERS

In the finale that hits theaters, Cassie is drowned by Nina’s rapist, after her attempt at revenge ended badly. The rapist and his friend decide to dispose of Cassie’s body and seem to get away with the crime. However, another twist happens in the wedding of the rapist and, now, murderer. Cassie left messages and information prepared for the police that causes a raid in the middle of the wedding, so she ends up getting away with it from the grave.

Nominated for 5 Oscars, its screenwriter and director, Emerald Fennell has confessed that there was another ending in which, although Cassie achieved her revenge and was still alive, the truth is that it seems even sadder. In this ending Cassie kills both men. As he told the Vulture:

Another version of the ending is: Cassie burns down the house. But what happens then? Police, jail forever? It was worth it? I think that’s the thing about this, and what about revenge in general and why it’s such an interesting thing to me. Because there is no happy ending to any revenge.

For this reason, the author found that every revenge ending, whether more or less successful, cannot be entirely happy or satisfactory. In both options, the promising young protagonist has wasted her life forever, albeit in a different way.

