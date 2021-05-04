A promising innovation that solves Cefi’s fundamental societal challenges

Compartir

Disclaimer: The Capital has received payment in exchange for writing this article.

Although the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries are still relatively young, no one can doubt that they are full of potential. They offer almost endless possibilities and are clearly revolutionizing almost every industry out there. Even so, the most exciting thing is that we have barely scratched the surface.

As DeFi has been rapidly gaining ground in recent years, we are witnessing a wide range of new possibilities every month. More and more people are locking their values ​​on DeFi protocols, and various innovative technologies are emerging. In fact, BiFi token holders will not miss out on the versatile functionality this ecosystem has to offer.

In case you’re still wondering whether or not to try BiFi, you will definitely have no doubts at the end of this review.

What is BiFi?

Simply put, BiFi is one of the most comprehensive, transparent, and flexible platforms you can find in the DeFi space. It is a platform that allows its users to lend, save and invest in multiple digital assets: Tether, Ethereum and even BTC included.

In summary, BiFI is a platform that offers three main services; loans, pooling and participation. You can deposit assets BEP-20 and ERC-20 that can serve as collateral to borrow more assets. At the same time, you also decide to become a liquidity provider for the BiFi-ETH and BFC-ETH group on Uniswap and stake LP tokens. Also, you can bet BFC tokens on this platform and more.

BiFi is a project powered by Bifrost multichain technology. It promises to serve as a platform that facilitates interoperability and connects any blockchain to another blockchain. As mentioned above, its capabilities are not limited to the Ethereum ecosystem; it is an innovation that can easily connect ETH network to BTC, Binance smart chain, Klatyn, TRON, Polkadot, among others.

Although ETH is already as important as it is, of course, the entire cryptocurrency industry is significantly larger. BiFi services as a means of connecting the industry to a network through multi-chain connectivity. Therefore, with this innovation, the decentralized ecosystem would no longer be tied to ETH alone. At its core, BiFi is quite a promising innovation as it is obviously walking the paths to solve CeFi’s fundamental societal challenges.

This project tries to revolutionize and transform the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry in the best possible versions. And evidently, more people are aligning themselves with innovation, as we can see in alliances with multi-renowned stakeholders in the industry, such as Chainlink, Tokamak, among others. So it’s definitely one that you might want to try.

Features and options

The BiFi lending protocol reveals a universe of open financial applications with its algorithmic and autonomous money market protocols. The main objective of any DeFi lending platform is to offer loans in the form of digital assets and in a suspicious way, that is, without the need for intermediaries. As a user, you can register your cryptocurrencies on the platform mainly for loan purposes. And yes, BiFi is doing quite well.

The most common approach to lending in the crypto space is peer-to-peer. However, BiFi is taking a step away from the norms with its group-based approach. This approach is a proven technique to improve liquidity, ensure interest rate transparency, minimize risk, and manage the entire loan process without the need for a counterparty. As mentioned above, this approach will eventually allow users to deposit the assets of a particular blockchain and borrow another, all in the absence of a centralized intermediary.

BiFi interest rates are quite reasonable and transparent. It determines this through a set of algorithms that use the supply and demand of the relevant asset. Whenever the market deposit of that asset increases, the interest rate will go down. This makes borrowing more beneficial for you. Again, if the amounts borrowed go up, the interest rate goes up. Therefore, the rates are one of the best you can find on the market today.

Every time you deposit your assets in the loan protocol, BiFi adds them to a pool where others can borrow. Any asset you deposit will continue to earn interest based on its interest rate determined by supply and demand. Unlike p2p pending, you can withdraw your assets at any time you see fit. Furthermore, this also works in a similar way to traditional banks, as you can earn interest on your idle assets with almost no risk.

Once you deposit your assets, you can also use them as collateral to borrow another asset. Sounds interesting right? Like deposits, any asset you borrow will earn interest based on interest rates determined by market supply and demand. Again, another thing that sets this approach apart from p2p loans is that this secured method allows users to borrow funds without specifying some terms, such as the due date.

The platform calculates your collateral ratio to determine the amount you can borrow with your deposit. For example, if you deposit an asset worth $ 100, with a collateral ratio of 80%, you can only borrow up to $ 80. This means that you cannot borrow more or withdraw deposits if it causes the value of the collateral to exceed this index. However, if you still want to borrow more, you need to deposit more or repay previously acquired loans to lower the ratio.

As this collateral loan means, you will agree that it is a smart approach to borrowing. Furthermore, it also gives way to greater financial flexibility for individuals and strategies for cryptocurrency traders. For example, if, as an individual, you want to hold USDT but need ETH for some short-term purposes, this platform allows you to borrow ETH while using your USDT as collateral. On the other hand, suppose you are a long-term trader, there are also strategies that you can adopt to get the best out of your digital currency.

BiFi stakeout protocol

Over the years, gambling cryptocurrencies has become a well-received method among cryptocurrency investors to earn some interest in their assets. With this approach, you can lock in your digital assets by gambling. It is a means of contributing to the growth and maintenance of the platform, as low liquidity can ultimately denote instability.

The participation protocol creates a liquidity pool that proportionally distributes pools of accumulated earned rewards to participants / liquidity providers. You can sell these rewards for financial gain or use them as payments for the products and services of multiple DeFi chains.

As a participant, your asset will be the basis for establishing a decentralized exchange, which enables automated trading of various cryptocurrencies. With this process, you must be sure of your safety. Unlike centralized, you can perform all operations without a third party, thus eliminating associated risks such as wash trading, hacking and fraud.

The token: BiFi and its use cases

The BIFI token is the BiFi government token. As the holder of the BIFI token, you have the right to vote on proposals to improve their services. Furthermore, you will also be able to use this token for various financial activities such as insurance, trading, and investment. The token will also serve as a fee each time you use the multi-chain services. Because the platform is built on top of the multi-chain middleware platform, Bifrost, you have to pay a particular amount of BFC (Bifrost Token) when you use Bifrost.

How can you earn BIFI?

There are three main approaches to earning BIFI tokens:

1. Earn them by betting (BFC) or by mining liquidity funds (BFC / ETH) in BiFi

2. Earn as an incentive for using the loan service (deposit, loan), staking (BFC), pooling (BFC / ETH or BiFi-ETH), which is a reward for users of your service who lend or borrow assets.

3. Buy BiFi tokens on exchanges

Where can you buy BIFI?

BiFi has listed its token on multiple crypto exchanges. However, unlike other top crypto assets, you cannot buy them outright. You must do it through exchanges. This token is available on several major exchanges such as Uniswap, gate.io, among others.

How does BiFi work?

In essence, BiFi allows you to deposit your digital assets and earn reasonable interest rates than traditional bank. As it is in the DeFi space, it will allow you to borrow cryptocurrency instantly and repay interest on the borrowed assets with the corresponding cryptocurrency.

You can generate interest in a number of ways. For example, you may decide to deposit USDT and use it as collateral to borrow ETH. You can also use the borrowed ETH to borrow more and more assets, using them as collateral. Going through this process multiple times is called yield farming, which helps you leverage your initial capital multiple times for a higher return when looking at the long term. In the meantime, you are still earning interest on your deposited USDT. In addition to these, as mentioned above, you can also earn tokens as a return on your investment on bets, pools, and loans.

Why BiFi?

The DeFi space today exists as fragments. The services are available on multiple blockchains, such as Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Ethereum. However, a main problem is that they cannot interoperate with each other. With Bifrost multi-chain technology, BiFi is here to give you the best of all worlds. You can use multiple currencies and tokens from various blockchains and protocols. Through this blockchain interconnectivity, BiFi tends to significantly lower gas rates while improving accessibility and extending the reach of the ecosystem to make the most innovative financial products available to more people. In addition, you can enjoy the benefits offered by the blockchain integrated in the multi-chain. For example, Ethereum provides security and reliability, while BSC offers high performance and cheap transaction fees. Now imagine getting the best of both worlds in one innovation. Interesting!

One of the major issues facing the blockchain space today is security. We continue to hear and see more news about successful hacking attempts on various platforms. In essence, fraud and hackers have significantly polluted the ecosystem. However, BiFi has a team of professionals, such as researchers, hackers, and security experts, who can maintain the highest security standard and ensure that your assets are safe. So with BiFi, there is no cause for alarm; you can put your assets to work safely. With the range of benefits and incentives BiFi has to offer, you should definitely want to give it a try.

Introduction to BiFi

BiFi aims to connect each blockchain to create a consistent and consistent financial ecosystem. Gradually you could even extend the reach of your financial services to funds, insurance, derivatives and create an entirely new set of DeFi products and services.

As you explore the features and options available in BiFi, along with the benefits it has to offer, if you think your vision aligns with your goal, you may want to give it a try. Here’s how to get started.

See the BiFi guide here: https://docs.bifi.finance/guide/