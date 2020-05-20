The modern biotechnology company has just announced part of its findings regarding its candidate vaccine against coronavirus, mRNA-1273, which was tested in humans. and offers, according to the company, promising results. Although it should be clarified that this is a Phase 1 of the test.

The trial found that the vaccine was generally tolerable and safe, and many of participants also seemed to create antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The trial, funded in part by the US National Institutes of Health. USA, Involved 45 volunteers, men and women, between the ages of 18 and 55, who received one of three doses given by injection into the arm twice over a 28-day period, at a dose of 25, 100, or 250 milligrams per picket . Her blood was routinely measured for antibodies.

The clinical trials corresponding to this phase are expressly designed to assess the safety of an experimental treatment, and any consideration of its effects is secondary. Hence, after some people presented redness around the vaccine, while others did not show any secondary problems and a third group presented reactions that are considered serious (they are not clear what they are), but not life-threatening. According to Moderna, all side effects were short-lived and went away on their own.

Moderna also explains that in the 25-milligram group, two weeks after the second dose, all volunteers appeared to show binding antibody levels similar to those observed in donated plasma from patients recovered from COVID-19. The 100 milligram group had higher average levels of these antibodies than levels in plasma donors..

Binding antibodies are important for the immune response to any particular germ, but they don’t actually prevent infection on their own. However, neutralizing antibodies can prevent viruses from infecting other cells. According to the company, of the eight participants with available data, all appeared to produce neutralizing antibody levels at levels similar to or higher than those of patients recovered from COVID-19.

The company previously announced successful results from a mouse study. The mice that received the vaccine seemed to prevent the virus from growing in their lungs., the study concluded. The neutralizing antibody levels measured in the uninfected mice were correlated with the levels found in the human volunteers.

According to Tal Zaks, Mordena’s medical director;

“These two studies combined corroborate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for pivotal trials.”

Of course, and we insist, these are very early results. And while this is the first research released from a human trial for a possible vaccine, Moderna’s data has not yet been independently verified and is not complete.

