‘A Promising Girl’ – The Cassie Show

Chance has wanted me to see ‘A promising young woman’ the same week that I have also seen ‘The Columnist’. Two films from my point of view with much in common, starting with the use of the suspense thriller and black comedy as a vehicle for a clear social plea. Or when the message is worth as much, or even more than the film itself. Or when the message can be the film, even be above the film itself.

That is what happens in ‘A promising young woman’, an imposing allegation that conditions a narrative that is too dependent on the thesis raised. It is undoubtedly a well-made film; Also, it works perfectly within your approach. It is undoubted in turn that Emerald Fennell, its screenwriter and director, has clear ideas. Perhaps, it can, it is possible, too clear: You know what you want to tell, and how you want to tell it.

In the case of ‘The Columnist’ we are talking about a simple film, with a broad brush and quite direct. The long preamble to an ending with a clear iconic vocation. A film at the service of its end, and clearly a genre that advances in a straight line towards its destiny and the image that undoubtedly saw it born. ‘A promising young lady’ however wants to be more than just a twist, just as ‘Seven’ was more than just a head in a box.

Fennell uses a much finer brush. Or pretend it is. Having Carey Mulligan as the protagonist is a good proof of his intention to transcend the genre. However, his speech is more than channeled, he is “trapped” within a story that has no interest in seeing him grow up far from his parents. The narrative is the discourse, the discourse is the narrative. They go hand in hand, so hand in hand that one ends up not distinguishing between the two.

This ends up immersing the film in a terrain closer to that of the fable and the stories that Irene Montero can read to her children at night. A kind of fantasy whose subversive potential ceases to bother as soon as it is reduced to a head in a box. The character of Alfred Molina is the main evidence that ‘A promising young woman’, like ‘The columnist’, advances in a straight line and with her eyes closed towards a specific goal.

The key to a good stretch lies in your credibility. Lo de Molina is just one of many elements that expose the realism of paste, and interested in a film in which everything is developed with too much simplicity, ease or simplicity. Carey Mulligan’s stupendous performance is the only thing that places her Cassie outside of a studio where the life of Truman Burbank could have been recorded. Of a world created according to a given fiction.

‘A promising young woman’ is still the same as ‘The columnist’ but with a much better appearance: A genre film that we will remember for its end. What would have been ‘Seven’ had it fallen into the wrong hands. Fennell may lack experience or interest in preventing the message from reducing the film to being a handsome messenger. To be as eloquent as a politician at the blow of slogans. To feel comfortable instead of being uncomfortable.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex