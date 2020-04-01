Pokémon GO is adapting over time to quarantine by the coronavirus (Covid-19) that keeps millions of people in their homes, which is why it recently announced a series of measures for users to play from home; has even announced future functions to make playing from home a similar experience to playing on the street. In that aspect, Niantic, the company responsible for the title, has just made a new move that anticipates a promising future for Pokémon GO, since has purchased the 6D.ai studio.

After announcing the start of the GO Fighting League Season 1 Y Today view, the new feature from Pokémon GO; from Niantic have confirmed through an official statement the acquisition of 6D.ai, which will help create jointly a dynamic 3D world map so that the firm can enable new types of augmented reality (AR) experiences on a planetary scale. In other words, the company is even closer to an augmented reality platform that will unlock any developer’s ability to create content for current and future AR hardware.

We recommend you | A man is fined for going out to play Pokémon GO during the coronavirus quarantine.

Since its inception, Niantic has set out to “infuse our lives and daily routines with a little fun and adventure by build an augmented world that is parallel to the physical” A bold search that requires “significant advances in AR technology that can only be made possible with an accurate and constantly updated 3D map of the real world“The company comments in the same statement. With this new acquisition, Pokémon GO managers can now take advantage of “6D.ai’s deep experience and significant advances in AR research and engineering to advance our ongoing work in support of our mission.”

Niantic buys 6D.ai to “create a dynamic 3D world map”

6D.ai is a company that was founded in 2017 and arose from the Active Vision Lab of the University of Oxford, creating technologies based on computer vision and development tools that solve fundamental problems of augmented reality, such as 3D reconstruction and persistence of AR. Features that, together with others, are parts Niantic experience highlights. The purchase of this company anticipates a promising future for Pokémon GO, since players will enjoy more augmented reality experiences in the future.

On the other hand, it also implies that Niantic developers will have an innovative platform to make your augmented reality visions come true. “We have just scratched the surface of the impact that augmented reality can have on our connection to the people and places around us. Imagine that everyone, at the same time, can experience real-world Pokémon habitats or watch dragons fly through the sky and land in buildings in real time ”, they comment from Niantic.

Imagine that our favorite characters take us on a walking tour for the hidden gems of the city, or friends who leave personal notes for others to find later ”, Niantic herself exposes as examples as types of experiences that large-scale AR mapping can allow. What is clear is that the acquisition of 6D.ai is great news for all fans of Niantic games, who will be able to offer even more immersive experiences in the future.

Follow Andro4all