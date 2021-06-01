A project to save the lives of cyclists, Línea Directa’s “Entrepreneurs and Road Safety Award”

Enlarge

ACD June 1, 2021

The Línea Directa Foundation has awarded the Evix project, which aims to save the lives of cyclists in the event of being hit.

A cervical airbag system integrated into cyclists’ helmets but which can also be extrapolated to other types of road users, it has allowed Evix, a Barcelona start-up, to be recognized with the “Entrepreneurs and Road Safety Award” from the Línea Directa Foundation, which is now in its seventh edition.

This award, which was born with the aim of stimulating and recognizing the best initiatives that seek to reduce traffic accidents, road mortality and enhance care for victims, has awarded this system, which is activated before the injurious movement of an accident by inflating an airbag that protects the cyclist’s neck avoiding cervical or spinal cord injury.

Objective: reduce the mortality of cyclists in the event of being run over

The jury has taken into account criteria such as his effectiveness in improving road safety, the economic viability of the project and the degree of innovation.

Evix will receive a prize of 20,000 euros net, that it will not have carry-over or conversion, and will be able to receive training and “mentoring” to help it grow as a start-up. In addition, you will be able to access financing rounds from the Bankinter Foundation for Innovation and IESE Business School, and will be present at the next edition of the South Summit, the event that connects the most disruptive start-ups with investors and corporations from all over the world.

This fair will also be able to attend the start-up that has been in second place in the Fundación Línea Directa awards. This is LiveLink, which aims to reduce the number of road fatalities through development of an e-Call device for motorcycles capable of detecting any accident that a motorist may suffer and automatically notify the emergency services.

Overtaking cyclists: there will be new regulations and fines

To VII edition of the “Entrepreneurs and Road Safety Award” 52 projects have been presented, being the first Spanish initiative that wants to promote those start-ups whose objective is to fight to achieve zero victims on the roads.

This is pointed out by Mar Garre, General Director of the Fundación Línea Directa, who has indicated that: “support those entrepreneurs who dedicate their efforts to launching business ideas by creating employment, generating wealth and providing solutions that contribute to improving road safety in Spain, a fundamental objective for our Foundation ”.