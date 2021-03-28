A program to keep the elderly in shape

ANDhe new experimental custom training from the Nestore program aims to help you stay in shape as the years go by.

Devices developed in this European Union project adapt their comments to the personality and interests of the user.

CANAN ZIYLAN, senior researcher at the Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences explains: “It is really a myth that older people cannot change or cannot improve. And we want to show them that they can change. And it doesn’t have to be like a big change in their life. daily. But with small changes, it can have an effect. __We know that many diseases and conditions in our societies can now be prevented with lifestyle and interventions that are not so invasive, but are really effective in the long term. So We know from recent research that 40 percent of all Alzheimer’s cases are preventable by lifestyle. So I think in the end, of course, we start somewhere in healthy people, but the goal is to prevent other diseases. long-term”.

Nestore gets to know everything about each, including what you eat.

GIUSEPPE ANDREONI, professor of biomedical design at the Italian public university Polytechnic of Milan describes the program: “Our application is a system that from the photo of the dish is able to recognize the ingredients, the quantity and therefore the calories and types of nutritional ingredients that they have. It helps you in choosing your next meals so that you have a healthy and balanced diet. “

