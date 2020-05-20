NEW YORK – New York City is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the crisis has caused thousands of families to suffer the economic challenge and have the need to find a way to bring a plate home. One of the hardest hit counties is Queens, where a large immigrant community lives.

However, in the midst of the crisis,

It has also been seen a large number of people who have opened the way for

provide that food aid and connect those who want to donate or give that

support for.

This is the case of the “Adopt a Family” initiative organized by the Neighborhood House of Services organization in Queens. They seek to guarantee food for those who have been victims of the emergency in Queens, especially in the neighborhoods of Corona and Elmhurst.

“It is giving hope to these families and telling them that we are all together in this battle and in this epidemic that has affected us,” said Neighborhood House of Services Executive Director Yoselin Genao Estrella.

With the initiative, individuals or organizations can donate money that will later be invested in the purchase of markets. With a $ 180 donation, a two-week market for a family is purchased at local supermarkets. That food aid is then delivered to the door of those who benefit.

“It is very favorable, it is a service that I never

I expected it “, says one of the beneficiaries, Humberto Castillo.

The organization begins to pack food early, which in one week reaches 800 dining rooms thanks to solidarity hearts.

“Any one of us can be in this

situation at some point; So, shake hands with our neighbors, with our

people, it is very important ”, said Larry Gallego who donated to the

organization.

Those people who are interested in donating and helping a family can enter this website.

.