A program predicts the artistic tastes of the public

MEXICO CITY

Individual artistic tastes have a certain mystique, but now a study of Caltech shows that a computer program can accurately predict which paintings a person will like.

Do you have a grumpy puppy? Maybe he’s very smart, according to study

The new study, which appears in the journal Nature Human Behavior, used the Amazon Mechanical Turk crowdsourcing platform to recruit more than 1,500 volunteers to rate paintings in the genres of impressionism, cubism, abstract and color field (abstract variety). The volunteers’ responses were entered into a computer program and then after this training period, the computer was able to predict the artistic preferences of the volunteers much better than would happen by chance.

I used to think that art evaluation was personal and subjective, so I was surprised by this result, “says lead author Kiyohito Iigaya, a postdoctoral fellow who works in the lab of Caltech psychology professor John O’Doherty, in a statement.

The findings not only demonstrated that computers can make these predictions, but also led to a new understanding of how people judge art.

The main point is that we are getting an idea of ​​the mechanism that people use to make aesthetic judgments, “says O’Doherty. That is, people seem to use elementary image features and combine them. That is a first step in understanding how the process works. “

In the study, the team programmed the computer to divide a painting’s visual attributes into what they called low-level features (features like contrast, saturation, and hue), as well as high-level features, which require human judgment and include features like as if the painting is dynamic or static.

The computer program calculates how much a specific characteristic is taken into account when making a decision about how much a particular work of art is liked, “explains Iigaya.” Both low-level and high-level functions are combined together when making these decisions. Once the computer has estimated that, it can successfully predict a person’s liking for another never-before-seen work of art. “

The researchers also found that volunteers tended to be grouped into three general categories: those who like paintings with real life objects, such as an impressionist painting; those who like abstract colorful paintings, like a Rothko; and those who like complex paintings, such as Picasso’s cubist portraits. Most people fell into the first category of “real life objects.”

Many people liked the Impressionist paintings, “says Iigaya.

In addition, the researchers found that they could also train a deep convolutional neural network (DCNN) to learn to predict the volunteer’s artistic preferences with a similar level of precision. A DCNN is a type of machine learning program, in which a computer receives a series of training images so that it can learn to classify objects, such as cats versus dogs. These neural networks have units that are connected to each other like neurons in a brain. By changing the force

By connecting one unit to another, the network can “learn”.

In this case, the deep learning approach did not include any of the selected low- or high-level visual features used in the first part of the study, so the computer had to “decide” which features to analyze for itself.

In deep neural network models, we don’t really know exactly how the network is solving a particular task because the models learn by themselves in much the same way as real brains do, “Iigaya explains. It can be very mysterious, but when we looked inside the neural network, we could tell that it was building the same categories of characteristics that we select ourselves. “

These results point to the possibility that the characteristics used to determine aesthetic preference may arise naturally in brain-like architecture.

We are now actively looking at whether this is really the case by looking at people’s brains as they make the same kinds of decisions, “says O’Doherty.

In another part of the study, the researchers also showed that their simple computer program, which had already been trained in artistic preferences, could accurately predict which photos the volunteers would like. They showed the volunteers photographs of swimming pools, food, and other scenes, and saw results similar to those involving paintings.

In addition, the researchers showed that reversing the order also workedAfter training the volunteers on the photos, they could use the program to accurately predict the artistic preferences of the subjects.

While the computer program was successful in predicting the artistic preferences of the volunteers, the researchers say there is still more to learn about the nuances that go into any individual’s taste.

There are aspects of preferences unique to a given individual that we have not been able to explain with this method, “says O’Doherty.

This more idiosyncratic component can be related to semantic characteristics, or the meaning of a painting, past experiences, and other individual personal traits that could influence the assessment. It is still possible to identify and learn about those characteristics in a computer model, but doing so will involve a more detailed study of each individual’s preferences in a way that is not generalized among individuals as we find here, “he concludes.

*** MJPR ***