A professor disarms a Javier Negre reporter about the pardons

The pardons granted by the Government of Pedro Sánchez to the nine Catalan independence leaders imprisoned by the procés have found a strong rejection by the opposition and the media right.

From Estado de Alarma, the media created by journalist Javier Negre who, according to his Twitter account, fights “against government censorship, telling the truth”, They have been campaigning against granting this measure of grace to the imprisoned independentistas since it became known that the Government was studying its decision.

Shortly after Sánchez announced at the Liceu in Barcelona on June 21 that he was going to grant pardons, Negre sent one of his reporters, Vito Quiles, to the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz street in Madrid to make a direct through YouTube in which the atmosphere that was breathed in the area after the executive’s decision was shown.

Supposedly, the reporter would cover a protest that was going to be held, but, in his words, “Due to the massive presence of the Police, it does not seem that it will be very successful”. There were a dozen people with Spanish flags and a banner accusing the PSOE of a “traitor”, so, in the absence of people, Quiles began to walk through the streets of the area interviewing passers-by.

At one point during the broadcast, the journalist put the microphone on a man he did not identify. It was the professor Patxi Aldecoa, a prestigious political scientist and internationalist and vice president of the Spanish Federal Council of the European Movement (CFEME).

Aldecoa is Doctor in Political Science and Bachelor of Economics and Political Science and Administration. In addition, he is an expert in International Relations and European Integration.

The reporter He tried to get me to agree, but he did not find the answer he expected. “Is it concord to get criminals out of jail?” He asked. “I think so. If you ask my opinion, I will tell you clearly. It will facilitate understanding between the Spanish. It is going to be possible for the unity of Spain to be strengthened ”, he replied.

Quiles was not liking the answer interrupted the professor several times, who continued to maintain his speech. “They are going to get us to understand each other among the Spanish. That’s what I think. I firmly believe it ”, he replied, visibly annoyed. “I come from Strasbourg. There, even the right-wing groups are going to vote in favor of the issue. Looking for the confrontation leads to tomorrow’s resolution going wrong, for example. What you are doing has a negative effect on democratic consolidation in Spain ”.

As a last resort the reporter appealed to the Constitution and the State, but Aldecoa unmounted it again. “The State has the capacity for grace recognized by the Constitution,” he declared.

The video of the moment has gone viral on Twitter, where many users They have applauded the arguments of the Spanish professor in front of Javier Negre’s reporter who expected him to agree with his answers.

