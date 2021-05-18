a professional photography roll with 2.0 gimbal and ZEISS optics

A 2.0 gimbal and ZEISS Vario-Tesar optics adorn a vivo x60 Pro 5G that is strongly committed to the European market.

Already from China we received details of a new family vivo X60 that would probably end up reaching our markets, and the truth is that although we will not officially see the vivo X60 Pro + in Spain, something already confirmed by the brand itself, yes we already have among us the promising vivo X60 Pro 5G which will be released in a few days with a good dose of cutting-edge technology.

Not surprisingly, the Chinese manufacturer boasts a strategic agreement with ZEISS which will provide them not only with Vario-Tesar optics and all the technology of a reputed firm such as the German one, but also the high-quality xtension® Up GLASS glass from its specialized subsidiary Schott.

In any case, the greatest weight of the new X60 Pro 5G is carried by the photographic system, which starts with a Gimbal 2.0 stabilized on five axes to end with software enhancements like ZEISS Biotar and the attempt for a perfect shot in virtually any situation.

vivo redoubles its commitment to the important European market with this X60 Pro 5G, maintaining its decision to prioritize experience and functionality but offering more attractive prices along with the best photography signed by ZEISS.

Who is alive and why his arrival in Europe interests you

Technical specifications

How could it be less, we have to start with a very complete datasheet that will surely convince you, at least if we tell you that for 799 euros it is difficult to ask for more to a flagship like this:

Vivo X60 Pro 5G, characteristics and data sheet Dimensions: 158.57 × 73.24 × 7.59 (mm)

178 (g) 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display

Refreshment 120Hz

HDR10 +, SGS Eye Care Display Resolution FHD + (2,376 × 1,080 pixels), 19.8: 9 aspect ratio, 398 dpi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Octa-core @ 3.2 GHz & Adreno 650 GPU RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 256 GB UFS 3.1 Operating system Android 11 with Funtouch 11.1 CamerasRear: 48 MP Sony IMX598, f / 1.48, LED flash, 4-axis OIS + 13 MP 120 ° ultra-wide with macro mode, f / 2.2 + 13MP 50mm “portrait camera” f / 2.46 + 8 MP periscope type telephoto f / 3.4 with 5x optical zoom 60x digital zoom

Lead: 32 MP f / 2.45 Battery 4200 mAh with 33W fast charge Connectivity 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 802.11ax dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, dual-band A-GPS + GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS & NavIC, NFC, USB type- C OTGOtro Gorilla Glass 6, aluminum chassis and frames, on-screen optical fingerprint reader

Obviously Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and many additional toppings are not present, but vivo wants to offer the best platform experience And that also happens by making a concession to calibrate price and benefits.

We are excited and proud to launch our latest model for European customers: the vivo X60 Pro 5G smartphone. This is vivo’s first smartphone designed jointly with ZEISS available in Europe, a unique new device that clearly demonstrates the results of our collaboration with this pioneering optoelectronics company. The partnership with ZEISS demonstrates our commitment to focus on the smartphone camera and our interest in empowering the creativity of users who want to get the perfect shot. Denny Deng, President of European Business de vivo.

Sublime design and careful finishes for “the smartphone of the Euro Cup”

Well yes, it is probably not the most important thing, but vivo is now an official partner of the soccer Eurocup which will take place this coming summer, and the new vivo X60 Pro 5G will be the official mobile of the tournament offering some promotions like a Golden Ticket to be announced soon on the manufacturer’s social networks.

In any case, here we apply to review a phone taken care of to the millimeter, which mounts Gorillas Glass 6 glasses on a metal chassis in a very comfortable and relatively light size, with small differences in the blue finish due to a thicker and noticeably heavier paint treatment.

In fact, users will once again enjoy that smooth matte finish with the Schott xtension® Up GLASS technology that we already saw in the X51, avoiding fingerprints and giving it a differential touch to the device which we really liked last year.

In addition, the use is very good, with 92.7% of the front for a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel and FHD + resolution, which not only wants to offer a good experience but also thinks about the user by adding HDR10 + technology, 120Hz refresh rate and a SGS Eye Care certification to protect our vision.

Qualcomm is the protagonist, looking for the best possible user experience at the best price

We had already noticed that the vivo X51 5G worked very well in all situations no need for the most powerful chipset in the industry, but this time the Chinese manufacturer has wanted to maintain the same strategy raising the stakes and the level of the present.

So, we will see a chipset this time Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 starring in the electronic set, with proven solvency and high-flying capabilities accompanying himself for the occasion of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which are also LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 for maximum efficiency and speed.

The deployment of connectivity is the usual one in a 2021 flagship, with a Android 11 at the controls and a Funtouch customization that does not touch practically anything so the experience doesn’t squeak and bloatware is kept at bay. In addition, we will have the possibility of use 3GB of storage as RAM pagination if that is necessary.

We will have 4,200 mAh capacity on its 33W battery and fast charging, no wireless recharging again, and a optical and integrated fingerprint reader that together with the NFC chip will allow mobile payments.

It should be remembered that this same model in China has a Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset, a change that many will undoubtedly appreciate … Or not?

And finally, ZEISS is here to raise the photographic level

There is no doubt that mobile photography is probably the most important section today to set itself apart in the industry, so let’s applaud the leap live thanks to its ** partnership with ZEISS and a cast that impresses ** at least on paper.

In fact, not only will users of this X60 Pro 5G enjoy the ZEISS Vario-Tesar optics, but also of new software dressings like Biotar, a portrait mode that will offer the highest quality results that are as natural as possible while maintaining the bokeh.

As to sensors and specifications, this is what vivo offers us with its new flagship:

48 MP wide (f / 1.48), 26mm, PDAF autofocus, 2,013 MP ultrawide gimbal (f / 2.2), 120º, 16mm, macro mode13 MP telephoto (f / 2.46), 50mm, PDAF autofocus, 2x optical zoom 32 MP front camera wide (f / 2.45), 26mm, HDR and beauty mode

Vivo promises to have greatly improved the (already good) results of the X51 5G even in night scenes, with a gimbal 2.0 that will offer stabilization in 4 axes and even in the Z axis in video, promising 300% more stabilization than standard systems from other brands.

Also to be mentioned is the new 2x optical zoom, with a New Pixel Shift UltraHD technology that promises to recover all color information for the best quality results.

vivo X60 Pro 5G, prices and launch

The new X60 Pro 5G from vivo already lands in Spain, at the end of this month of May, and it will do so in two very attractive shades, both in a soft anti-fingerprint matte finish with Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue designations.

It will be sold in a single memory configuration, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, at an identical price to the previous model, the amazing vivo X51 5G, finally costing 799 euros as launch PVP.

It will be sold on the usual channels, including the most important retailers of the Spanish market and even in operators like Yoigo.



