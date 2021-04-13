A professional future in the dubbing and voice-over sector

The growth in the production of television series, the rise of video and podcast platforms make dubbing professionals and broadcasters highly sought after profiles.

The birth, growth and now consolidation of streaming video platforms (Netflix, HBO and Prime) in Spain is favoring the demand for professionals related to the audiovisual sector. Specifically, voice actors have become a highly requested profile by these platforms and the production companies that work with them by requiring qualified professionals to double the thousands of chapters that accumulate on their paid websites.

For this reason, the dubbing and voice-over training academies are experiencing an increasing demand in recent months from people who want to take a dubbing actor course. And this is something that, far from stopping, will go further thanks to the new European Union law that obliges these large companies to dedicate a part of their income to the production of national fictions and, therefore, also will need to be translated and voiced to the rest of the languages ​​of the other EU countries such as Spain.

In addition to cinema and series, there are other trends that are making voice talents and actors more and more in demand. Specifically, the rise of podcast eThis is forcing many of the entrepreneurs who have started one to require people with a good voice and good diction to be able to present these podcasts and make them more professional.

To this trend must be added another, it is more common, related to the advertising and marketing sector. And it is that companies and brands require announcers to voice your ads, whether on radio, television or the internet. On the Internet, in fact, there are platforms where a speaker can register and price the voice-overs that companies from all over the world request to implement in their advertising videos that are uploaded to YouTube, for example.

To achieve a position in this job segment, training is essential, so a dubbing actor course supposes the necessary push to enhance the voice, the locution, the interpretation and the dubbing. With the knowledge acquired, the students of a course like the one offered by Maestralia can learn to use their voice to convey messages and emotions.