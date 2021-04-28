a profession increasingly in demand in companies

The new industrial revolution (or better said, digital) that we are experiencing hand in hand with the arrival of technology to companies, has left us a series of terms whose application is increasingly decisive. Virtualization, cloud computing, Internet of things, Artificial Intelligence or Big Data are some of the pillars on which it is sustained the digitization that companies are experiencing, so having a technical and professional team in these areas can make a difference.

Among all these new trends, there is one that is being talked about especially in recent years due to the enormous potential it represents: Big Data. At the business level, The information and the treatment of the data allows from knowing better our public and potential consumers to whom we are directed, to helping to make better decisions that make our business prosper.

It is calculated that only from the activity carried out by a person on the Internet per day, both in search engines and in the use of platforms such as Netflix or Facebook, generates around 1.5 gigabytes of data. If we multiply this number by the number of people, the amount of raw information that is produced on a daily basis is gigantic.

The applications of Big Data are immense

The scope of action of Big Data is immense, and not only for companies. Carolina Marín, badminton world champion and one of the highest rated Spanish athletes, sits down to look at her tablet before each game. What you see on the screen is huge amounts of data about the way your rival performs on the court.. Having so much information is important to know the opponent’s weak points and take advantage of them during the match.

Carolina Marín’s example is just one of the millions of situations in which data is used and that is, Big Data already interferes in the decision-making of large, medium and small companies thanks to Business Intelligence.

In addition, the correct use of Big Data is one of the most influential factors in the competitiveness of a company, so having the appropriate tools, both technical and human, is essential.

Spain, a key country in the use of data

Spain is one of the countries that is betting the most on Big Data, and not only at the level of acceptance by companies, but also with the creation of physical spaces to store information. Large technology companies from around the world have chosen Spain to invest in the development of their own data centers. Some of these companies are Google, Microsoft or Amazon Web Services.

With this panorama, it is understandable that more and more companies decide to bet on professional profiles in senior management positions focused on Big Data and decision-making (Business Intelligence). Either by training your CIOs or by hiring new professionals.

When we talk about training, the choice of the study center is key, and one of the best centers, not only in Spain but also internationally, is ESIC.

Master in Big Data and Business Analytics:

The Master in Big Data and Business Analytics (MBDA) taught by ESIC is intended for all those who seek training to become leaders and managers related to digital transformation, market research or Business Intelligence. In fact, all the students who are trained will be trained to use Big Data in making relevant decisions for the company,

Among the professional opportunities that the students who enroll may find are being able to become leaders of projects related to digital transformation, the implementation of a data driven culture or as direct managers of Big Data projects in strategic positions, such as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) or Chief Marketing Officer (CDO).

The master is taught with the innovative Transformative learning by ESIC methodology, in which the student is in constant interaction with the teaching staff and the business reality that surrounds them. This is also complemented with support material such as online sessions, practical and theoretical activities, an evaluation system that combines individual and group achievements and the application of real case studies.

Here below you have a table with the specific subjects that you will see in each block in this Master in Big Data and Business Analytics (MBDA).

Finally, the study plan includes a Business Study Tour in London with visits to local companies where you can learn first-hand the latest techniques that are being applied in actions related to Big Data.

If the time has come for you to choose your professional career or you simply want to turn your current situation around in search of new exciting challenges, the possibilities offered by the treatment of Big Data are enormous. Now you just need to choose the right center that best suits your situation so that, when the time comes, you have the best possible training and experience. If you are looking for information related to the ESIC, you will see that it perfectly meets your expectations, so do not hesitate and take the step.

