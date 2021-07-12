A problem on the plane suspends the trip of the Olympic Team!

07/12/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

The Spanish Olympic soccer team has announced that it has not been able to leave this Monday for Tokyo. A last minute mechanical problem with the plane ready for the long trip to Japan has prevented the departure of the flight of Luis De la Fuente’s Olympic team.

The flight operating company explained that, for security reasons, it was better to postpone the flight until tomorrow to be able to change the plane.

The selection will travel this Tuesday morning to Japan, on a different plane than originally scheduled and the flight whose departure is scheduled for 10:30 am.

The team plans to play a friendly against Japan in the city of Kobe next Saturday at noon, a good touchstone for Pedri and the rest of the team.