The creation will be up for auction next June in Indianapolis

It has a space for 18 people and a multitude of speakers so as not to go unnoticed

Do you want everyone to turn when you are going to celebrate your bachelor / bachelorette party? Or for any other type of celebration or party? A limousine may not be enough, because ‘the staff’ has already gotten used to them. So if you want to surprise, it might be good to get to the restaurant or disco by … plane!

This is the idea that two Americans, Frank D’Angelo and Michael Kashevasky, have put into action. Instead of a limousine, they had a ‘Learmusina’ built.

Lear’s thing comes from one of the most famous executive and private jet manufacturers. The idea was to transform a Lear plane into a registrable limousine, although it appears to be pending permits. So they have swum against the current: now that we are talking about ‘cars that fly’, they have sought to make a plane ‘for the road’ that rolls.

Dan Harris was in charge of the project and Exotic Coach of the construction. Of course, the work to be done was various. Obviously the wings had to be dispensed with for reasons of size and width, but the tail rudder and the small tail wings were mounted on a system that allows them to be folded. Also the casings of the turbine engines that are mounted on the rear sides … where gigantic speakers are hidden! And the fuselage required a tubular reinforcing structure.

It couldn’t work with the original turbines, so a 8,100 cubic-centimeter, 400-horsepower Chevrolet Vortec V8 engine had to be mounted in order to move the monster. Design a new steering front axle, a rear driving axle, adequate brakes, specific suspensions, 28-inch wheels …

Inside, the work was much greater. The cabin had to change to adopt the controls of a car and other control instruments, including four screens for as many external cameras that may be necessary to carry out maneuvers.

In the body, space for 18 seats, refrigerator, audio system of great power and clarity, with many speakers – these are also outside to celebrate a party abroad – and therefore the power of the system is 17,000 watts, 42-inch television , light panels and many other details.

Its dimensions are spectacular: 13 meters in length, 2.9 meters in width and 3.5 meters in height for a total weight of 6 tons. It has cost a fortune: more than 13 years to do it, during which 40,000 work days / man have been used.

This pass – the final qualification is up to you – will surely prevent you from going unnoticed. And it can be yours now. Mecum the auction in Indianapolis in late June if the Covid-19 doesn’t stop it. The price will include a gondola to transport it and a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD ‘pick-up’ to drag it.

