A private helicopter falls into the sea, leaving one injured and one missing

A helicopter has fallen into the sea east of the coast in the Sotogrande area, in San Roque (Cádiz), leaving one injured, who has already been rescued, and one missing. The helicopter is civil and private.

As indicated to Europa Press from the Government Sub-delegation, the person rescued is the pilot of the aircraft and has been evacuated in a boat to the port of La Atunara, in La Línea, being later transferred to a Hospital, where he is in serious condition.

For its part, Maritime Rescue has deployed three boats in the area where the accident occurred in search of the person who remains missing after the helicopter fell into the sea.

The ship has crashed over the sea for reasons unknown so far early this afternoon and, according to local media, the pilot (a Cuban national) was intercepted by a sailboat that took him to La Atunara. After the accident notice, The maritime units near the area have been coordinated, among them, Salvamar Atria and members of the Maritime Service of the Armed Institute, who are still looking for the occupant.