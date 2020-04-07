Current UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the competition will return on April 18 despite the coronavirus. The businessman is close to getting a private island in which he plans to hold weekly matches. White will make the fighters available private planes so that they can travel there and he has ensured that all those involved in the evening will be medically evaluated.

“The place that will house UFC 249 will be closed for two months. The agreement is for two months and we are going to fight every week. In a day or two I will have the island ready, “said the businessman in statements collected by TMZ.

“We are installing the infrastructure nowSo I will also start to do international fights with international fighters. I can’t take them to the United States, but I can take them there. As of April 18, the UFC works again, “said Dana White. “We have our own private planes“, has added.

The first fight to be played on this coronavirus-free island will face Ferguson with Justin Gaethje. The latter has replaced the Russian Khabib, who is confined to his country. The UFC’s decision to bring the competition to an island comes after Donald Trump met with the leaders of the United States professional leagues. The president announced that sports events with fans in the stands will not be held in the country, at least, until August or September.