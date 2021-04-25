A prisoner gives a brutal beating and breaks the nose of an official in a prison in Murcia

A prisoner from the Sangonera prison, in Murcia, has given a brutal beating of two prison officers, causing the fracture of the nasal septum in one of them, reports La Opinion newspaper.

The events occurred this Saturday, when the inmate, who has been in preventive detention for a few months for the theft of a mobile phoneHe wanted to take food from the dining room to his cell, which is not allowed.

Two officials, a man and a woman, called his attention to this fact. It was then that the prisoner, of Senegalese origin, became aggressive and pounced on the officials, giving a head butt to one of them, which caused a nasal septum fracture.

Two ordinances could intervene to reduce the inmate, who was sent temporarily to isolation module of the penitentiary center, although according to La Opinion, those responsible for the center have asked that he be transferred to a more secure prison, due to his aggressiveness.

Speaking to this local newspaper, the Secretary of Organization of the Association of the Corps of the Administration of Penitentiary Institutions (Acaip), the Murcian Fran Mauri, said that “we ask for more means, more protection.”

The prison unions have been warning of the increase in conflict in Spanish prisons due to the coronavirus epidemic, which has increased the tension of the prisoners.