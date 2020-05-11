A harsh criticism of Juventus on social media by a well-known priest from the diocese of Bescia went viral in a matter of hours. Father Mario Toffari has shown his hardest face to respond to the president of Juventus who, remember, assured that the entity would not like to proclaim itself champion without resuming Series A.

Juve is momentarily the leader of the competition just one point more than Lazio, when there are still twelve days left until the end of the Italian championship.

“Juventus says that they do not want the ‘scudetto’ if they do not win it on the field. They do not want to do like Inter. We tell the Juventus president that we are pleased that he does not want to take something that is not his, but it would be good if recognize that years ago you did not return what was not yours & rdquor ;, says Toffari in the video. Without saying it, no one doubts that it is an allusion to the aid that, it is said, has historically received the entity, the most powerful in Italy.

In 2006, the Italian Football Federation proclaimed Inter a champion after the sanctions that were imposed on Juventus and Milan for manipulating matches in the competition. It was Inter’s first league title, finishing third in the standings, since 1989.

Father Toffari concludes his contribution by referring to the seventh commandment. “The command to not steal is made of two realities: do not take what is not yours and, if you do, return it,” he says. “The truth, the Christian virtues, are either white or black; honesty cannot be black and white, that would be something outside its definition,” he adds.

His last words are resounding: “The important thing, I repeat, is the seventh commandment, not to steal and, if we did, we will return it.”

