A priest announces at mass that he is hanging up his habits because he has fallen in love

The Italian priest who hung up the robes is 42 years old

The mass that the parishioners of the Italian town of Todi attended last Sunday was not like the ones that its parish priest had officiated for the last six years. In the middle of the ceremony, the priest changed the announcement of the word of God for something more personal. After half his life dedicated to the Church, Riccardo Ceccobelli revealed from the pulpit that he was leaving. But why he hung up on his habits had nothing to do with a sudden illness, quite the contrary. He does it for love.

“I’m in love, I want to try to live this love,” Ceccobelli explained to his faithful, noting that he wants to start a new stage with his partner. At 42, he has requested dispensation from clerical celibacy – the vow that obliges priests to a life of chastity – as well as permission to return to civil life. “We were all astonished”, assured several faithful to break a spear for his cure: “We did not expect it, but love is not sent and Don Riccardo proved to be brave and frank.”

In an unusual exercise within the Church, this Italian priest argued that he had followed these steps and brought out his decision because “I owed it to God, to my bishop and to my parishioners. It is a question of honesty, freedom and transparency ”. Likewise, Riccardo Ceccobelli had previously communicated it to the competent ecclesiastical bodies.

In fact, Bishop Gualtiero Sigismondi was present during the religious service where the enamored priest made the announcement to his parishioners. “I am grateful to Don Riccardo for all the service he has provided so far. And first of all, I send you my sincere wishes so that this decision, taken in full freedom as he himself told me, guarantees you peace and serenity …

