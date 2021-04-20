a preview of the first electric SUV

Toyota pioneered electrification thanks to its hybrids. This technology is still usable today and that is why they have not needed to take a 100% electric model Until now. However, they are already looking to the future and want to offer all types of mobility to their customers. The first step comes with the Toyota bZ4X Concept, a prototype that serves as a preview to a production electric SUV that will be the first of many.

This specimen is about a midsize all-wheel drive SUV whose name refers to “beyond Zero”, the objective of achieving the carbon neutrality that the Japanese brand has set itself. This prototype has been developed jointly with Subaru thanks to an alliance in the field of electrics and is not very far from the production version. In fact, it is already announced that the car will be on sale mid-2022.

The Exterior design The Toyota bZ4X adopts a slightly differentiated language that will be characteristic of electric models. An SUV image is taken with robust and marked shapes, standing out in some points such as the new narrow grille between sharp headlights or aerodynamic elements. At the rear they also have personality, with the new optics and prominent bumpers, although it is more reminiscent of the current models of the brand.

This Toyota bZ4X sits on the new e-TNGA modular platform for electric vehicles. It stands out for its long wheelbase and short overhangs to offer users a spacious cabin. Although there are no official measures, they claim that the legroom in the rear seats is similar to the largest cars in the D segment. It also offers a differentiated interior design with an instrument cluster in a low position or a steering wheel that we doubt will make it into production.

Toyota has been working with batteries for more than two decades thanks to its hybrid cars and with the bZ4X they want to show that they are leaders in efficiency. Of electric propulsion system We still do not know the power, nor the autonomy, but they announce news like a solar charging system. It is also confirmed that it will have all-wheel drive thanks to mounting electric motors on both axles and there the Subaru experience will greatly influence. The handling of the vehicle will be marked by a steering-by-wire system that theoretically offers greater control to the driver.

