A prestigious actress joins the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Multiple WGA and Emmy Award nominated actress Maya Erskine has just been confirmed as part of the cast for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Disney + he is already finalizing the details for the launch of the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi and despite having published their main cast a few weeks ago, they have just announced the addition of another star to their ranks.

The actress Maya erskine, who has been several times for her work in awards season, was added to the cast of the project. It is confirmed that he will play a supporting role and that he will appear in at least three episodes.

Yes OK Lucasfilm published the main actors, he has not revealed many details of the role that each character will fulfill. Also, having never appeared in another Star Wars title, I most likely played someone who was created for this installment specifically.

Known for being nominated three times for awards Writers Guild of America and on one occasion to Emmy. The 34-year-old artist has been recognized for her role in the series of Hulu, Pen15. Tal made her part of the list of candidates for such awards.

Maya Erskine and her husband, actor Michael Angarano, at the Emmy Awards ceremony

Furthermore, Erskine lent her voice in the 2020 film, Scoob!. In this case he played Judy Takamoto.

The Serie

Now, of Obi-Wan’s plot, very little is still known, but the chronological place he will occupy is known.

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat. The downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker became the evil Sith Lord Darth vader “. These were the official statements of the study.

Maya joins a cast made up of Ewan McGregor Y Hayden christensen like the big comebacks in the saga.

Moses Ingram, Joel edgerton, Bonnie feet, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung kang, Simone kessell Y Benny safdie they are also in the casting.

A release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi has yet to be confirmed on Disney +, but it is expected to be in 2022 and you can see it at this link.