a preservation group releases them between beta versions of greatest hits

The video game preservation group The Hidden Palace has shown on a Twitch broadcast of about six hours long around 700 Playstation 2 games in very different stages of development. From very primitive and almost unplayable versions to titles that never went beyond their demo format, intended for use in presentations and conferences.

Among all these titles there were also great successes of the console: games like ‘Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex’, ‘Shadow of the Colossus’, ‘LEGO Star Wars The Video Game’, ‘Ratchet & Clank’, ‘Crazy Taxi’ or ‘Final Fantasy X-2’, in versions different from those that ended up being put on sale. Total size of the package, already considered one of the great jewels of video game documentation: 850 gigs of data.

All of this can be reviewed (and downloaded) at Project Deluge, the impressive wiki that houses this “ongoing project to archive and evaluate all the elements that appear in a batch of game development material that has been gathered throughout of the years”. Each of the games in the bundle has its own project page, complete with pictures and fun facts. and documentation.

Soon, more forays into the catacombs of video games

All this work, as recognized by The Hidden Palace on its wiki, has been made possible by the work of a single person, who has been in charge of saving this huge number of demos from its destruction and turning over to executable data, betas and games and different stages of development. The work has taken The Hidden Palace a whole year, between dumping the data and classifying it, deciding, for example, which versions were identical to those that were put on sale and, therefore, did not have to be kept. On their website they have given more details of the process.

And the work is not done, as expected. Project Deluge will release, at an undetermined future date, more demos and betas which are currently cataloging. The group has not even made clear the format of these future releases, but it is possible to think that they could delve into other historical formats beyond Sony consoles.