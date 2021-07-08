A prenatal test developed with the Chinese Army stores genetic data

By Kirsty Needham and Clare Baldwin

Jul 7 (.) – A prenatal test performed on millions of pregnant women around the world was developed by the Chinese genetics company BGI Group in collaboration with the Chinese military and is being used by the firm to collect genetic data, it revealed. a . review of publicly available documents.

The report is the first to reveal that the company collaborated with the People’s Liberation Army (EPL) to develop and improve the test, which is performed early in pregnancy, as well as the scope of data storage and analysis by BGI.

The United States views BGI’s efforts to collect and analyze human genetic data as a threat to national security.

BGI, China’s largest genomics company, began marketing the test abroad in 2013. Under the NIFTY brand, it is among the best-selling non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) in the world.

The tests look at a blood sample from a pregnant woman to detect abnormalities such as Down syndrome in the developing fetus.

To date, more than 8 million women around the world have undergone prenatal testing for BGI. NIFTY is sold in at least 52 countries, including Great Britain, Europe, Canada, Australia, Thailand, and India, but not the United States.

BGI uses the leftover blood samples sent to its Hong Kong laboratory and the genetic data from the tests for population research, the company confirmed to ..

. found that the genetic data of more than 500 women who underwent the test, including women from Europe and Asia, is also stored in the government-funded National Gene Bank of China in Shenzhen, which is run by BGI.

. found no evidence that BGI violated the agreements or privacy rules. The company said it obtains the signed consent and destroys the samples and data from abroad after five years. “At no point in the testing or investigation process does BGI have access to any personally identifiable data,” the company said.

However, the test’s privacy policy says that collected data can be shared when it is “directly relevant to national security or national defense security” in China.

BGI said it “has never been asked to provide – nor has it provided – data from its NIFTY tests to Chinese authorities for national security or national defense purposes.”

(By Kirsty Needham in Sydney and Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw, Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)