The Tottenham goalkeeper from England, the Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga, acknowledged his desire to play “someday” at Boca Juniors, the club of his loves.

“I am a Boca fan and I would like to play one day at the club, but if Román (Riquelme) calls me today and I know it is him, I will not answer him. Today is (Esteban) Andrada and he is doing very well ”Gazzaniga said in dialogue with FM 94.7 Radio.

Gazzaniga, from 28 years, He expressed his willingness to play in Argentine soccer in the future. “Now it is difficult, but I always have the illusion”he added.

In Tottenham he has the Portuguese José Mourinho as coach and they asked him which Argentine soccer player he would recommend.

“If Mourinho asks me for a reinforcement of Argentine football, I tell him to bring Jorman Campuzano”, Gazzaniga indicated.

Gazzaniga, in times of coronavirus pandemic, revealed that he trains at home with the routines entrusted by the professionals of Tottenham.

“In England we are concerned about how the number of Coronavirus infected increases every day. I’m trying to make quarantine more bearable watching Netflix and playing Counter-Strike with my friends, ”said the goalkeeper called up for the Argentine team during the administration of Lionel Scaloni.

Paulo Gazzaniga emerged at Córdoba Club Atlético Las Palmas, but did not make his professional debut in Argentina. Neither in promotion nor in federal tournaments. He hit the jump to Europe and after serving in the lower than Valencia from Spain at the age of 15, joined the Gillingham of England’s Third Division. A year later, he made the leap to Southampton, who had just ascended. In 2016 he returned to Spanish football on loan at the Vallecano Ray of the second division, until it landed on the Tottenham English in 2017 to the present.

Other phrases from Gazzaniga:

His debut for Lionel Scaloni in Argentina in November 2018 in a friendly against Mexico:

“I couldn’t believe it when they quoted me. The news was given to me by Mauricio Pochettino, my coach at the time. It was very exciting. I thought it was a joke. It didn’t fall until I got to Ezeiza. It was a very big dream. Thousands of moments in your head. You always want to be summoned. For me it is a dream and to continue living would be another one. You work for that. I will keep waiting and working because I know it will come. “

On the relationship with Pochettino and José Mourinho:

“Mauricio is a phenomenon, a teacher. It gave me a great opportunity and I am very grateful. I learned a lot from him, he is a pillar for what my career was. Mou is different from what you see or what you appear to be. He is a very open person and close to us. But if he has to say things to your face, he says so and that speaks well of him. “