A PP deputy makes a stir by saying why he thinks Iglesias has cut his ponytail

The PP deputy Victor Píriz has generated a good stir on Twitter by pointing out one of the main causes why, according to him, Pablo Iglesias has cut his ponytail. And the person in charge, according to Píriz, has a name and surname: Teodoro García Egea.

According to the PP deputy, the number two of his party has “crushed” Pablo Iglesias every week in the control sessions.

“Every week he reminded him of his contradictions, he confronted him with his lack of convictions, wearing out his vice-presidency in an express way. Today the ponytail is cut, and in large part we owe it to the Teo effect ”, Píriz wrote on Twitter.

Another member of the PP who has reacted to the change in the look of Iglesias has been Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, who, true to her style, has written on Twitter: “Even the bow of himself.”

Meanwhile, the coordinator of Más Madrid Comunidad and head of the opposition in the Assembly, Mónica García, believes that it is “exaggerated” to continue talking about the queue of the still secretary general of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, nor does she like to question the women’s aesthetics.

In an interview on Antena 3, collected by Europa Press, the Más Madrid candidate for the regional Presidency has framed Iglesias’s decision to cut his ponytail in a “symbolic gesture” and wished him “that he can have a quiet life and that can rest ”.

“It is a bit of an exaggeration that we have been talking so long about whether or not someone has cut their ponytail, just like when we talk about how women dress. I don’t like it when we talk about someone’s aesthetics, which is very personal ”, he indicated.

