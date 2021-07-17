A Porsche 917k from the movie “Le Mans”, up for auction: they ask for 15 million euros

Enlarge

ACD July 15, 2021

A fully restored Porsche 917k, which starred in the film “Le Mans” with Steve McQueen, is up for auction and you probably won’t be able to buy it.

“Le Mans” is one of the most iconic and remembered automobile films in history. In it, Steve McQueen shares the limelight with a Porsche 917k, which now it goes up for auction.

It will be in August when RM Sotheby’s will put it up for sale to the highest bidder and it won’t be cheap. The auction company has priced the model with a price between 16 and 18 million dollars (between 13.4 and 15 million euros)As this unit of the Porsche 917k has been fully restored and was used in races throughout Europe in the early 1970s.

Fully restored, it is expected to sell for 15 million euros

5 photos Porsche 917k from “Le Mans”

Enlarge

Before his big screen debut, this racing car raced in its year of production (1970), driven by Mike Hailwood and David Hobbs of JW Automotive Gulf Racing to third place, before running off the track in the rain and retiring.

Following his appearance in the race, the car was rebuilt by Porsche and went on to star alongside McQueen in his 1971 film about Le Mans, after the famous actor asked for the production to be as accurate as possible and possible close to the actual event.

The most curious thing is that McQueen, a great car fan, never drove the 917k in the movie, although the car is one of the great protagonists of it.

Some 40 years later, its most recent owner acquired the car in 2012 and meticulously restored it to bring it back to its original Le Mans specification, with the ever-iconic Gulf livery. The process was carried out by renowned European racing car restorer Paul Lanzante, who had access to many of the original components.

A similar Porsche 917k that was also used at “Le Mans” was vsold for $ 14,080,000 by Gooding & Company in 2017.

‘The Gulf Oil Porsche 917 is essentially the holy grail of racing cars«, Has been explained from Sotheby’s.