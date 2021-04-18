“A pornography addict puts empathy, respect, consent and interpersonal relationships aside”

It remains one of the main taboo subjects for Spanish society, however, the pandemic and the restrictive measures imposed by the confinement have only done more than increase the already massive consumption of pornography (It is estimated that at least 11%), which is currently characterized by ‘triple A’: anonymous, accessible and affordable.

Of the disastrous consequences that it can have in the field of health and in the social, labor and family sphere of people who suffer from said addiction, as well as the increasingly early and poorly controlled access of children and adolescents, we spoke with the psychologist specializing in addiction to pornography Alejandro Villena. Member of the World Association For Sexual Health He is also a clinical advisor to the pioneering project Give it a spin, aimed at both professionals and people who want to get out of addiction.

The data on the consumption of pornography related to adolescents and children is increasingly worrying. In recent news the first access is located with only 8 years.

Yes, the data on access to pornography by minors is becoming more alarming and worrying, it is a social reality that needs to be addressed immediately. In fact, about 30% of adolescents accidentally access pornography, that is, without intentionally seeking it. Early access to technology and hypersexualized society have a lot to do with this.

“Early access for adolescents favors gender stereotypes and aggressive behaviors in the sexual sphere”

What are the main consequences that this premature access can generate in the child / young person?

The impact at such young ages can be really harmful, due to the evolutionary period in which these minors are found and the inability to manage the explicit sexual content that appears in online pornography. Various consequences of adolescent pornography use have been studied:

1) It favors gender stereotypes and aggressive behaviors in the sexual sphere.

2) Create unrealistic expectations that can lead to frustration, self-esteem issues, anxiety, and performance pressure.

3) Sexual difficulties and lack of sexual satisfaction in real life.

4) Less condom use, greater number of sexual partners and involvement in risky sexual relationships associated with greater use of pornography.

5) Addiction: more and more adolescents, after quarantine, detect problematic, uncontrolled consumption of pornography that is having an impact on the development of different areas of their lives.

“Porn transmits to young people a reductionist and objectified vision of sex”

Many experts also point out that this early access conditions very seriously the future relationships of adolescents. How can they distort your view of what a healthy relationship should look like?

In my opinion, one of the great determining factors is the reductionist and objectified vision that sex porn transmits to adolescents. The message is “anything goes if it gives you pleasure”, this idea is very dangerous since it leaves empathy, respect, consent and interpersonal relationships aside and puts physiological pleasure as the only protagonist. This is a reflection of a hedonistic culture, which wants everything fast and does not think about the consequences, nor does it see beyond its own navel. It is a very narcissistic way of living sex, very disconnected from ourselves and from the person with whom I want to live the sexual relationship.

In addition, the way in which bodies are represented, sexual response, and sexual relations are far from reality. This fictional narrative of sexuality can take its toll on the adolescent, causing him to expect real life to be like pornography and producing frustration, disappointment, and disenchantment in real sexual relationships.

“It is thought that addiction has to do with the amount of pornography that is consumed but the way or the way is much more important”

Pornography continues to be a taboo in our society and, nevertheless, its consumption of it is increasingly massive as evidenced by its growth during the pandemic. What traits define a person addicted to pornography?

It is often thought that addiction has to do with the amount of pornography that is consumed, and although it is true that the frequency could be an indication, the way or the way is much more important. Typically these people show a lack of control over their use, feel that they are unable to quit, and show unsuccessful attempts over and over to quit their behavior. Another key would be when the consumption of pornography begins to interfere in their daily life, leaving aside other occupations, wasting time at work or study and fostering isolation. In addition, this problematic use usually has consequences in their personal, family or work / academic life. Finally, they use pornography as a regulator of emotions such as stress, boredom, loneliness or sadness.

Alejandro Villena, psychologist specializing in pornography addiction and member of the World Association For Sexual Health COURTESY ALEJANDRO VILLENA

Adolescents sometimes show highly sexualized language, mood swings, irritability, explicit sexual behaviors, dependence on technology, and a superficial way of approaching issues related to sexuality.

How can you recognize a person addicted to pornography who needs help?

First, the person needs to ask the question that few people ask themselves: ‘Am I able to stop consuming pornography?’ Once I ask myself if I have control over my behavior, I can ask myself: ‘What does pornography contribute to my life? Does it make me grow sexually or does it interfere with the development of my sexuality? ‘ Also, after watching the porn: ‘Was it really worth it? What made me do it?’

In addition to all the aforementioned, wasting a lot of time planning behavior or consuming pornography, deteriorating sexual relations in real life, not being able to stop, needing more and more content, feeling guilty about consuming pornography, cheating or lying and having a double life, may be some more indicators.

“On numerous occasions the addiction to pornography becomes a regulator of anxiety, ADHD or depression

Studies indicate that there is a very high relationship between addiction to pornography and other disorders such as ADHD, depression or anxiety. What are the main consequences that this can have at the health level but also at the social and family level for the person who suffers from it?

Indeed, about 17-67% of patients with pornography suffer from ADHD, between 9-50% depression and between 9-52% anxiety, depending on the study you review. Some experts call it dual pathology, that is, the addiction to pornography becomes a regulator of anxiety, ADHD or depression, falsely trying to seek homeostasis or balance in the person, to compensate for pre-neurobiological deficits. -existing.

This means that in addition to psychological pathologies, the inability and dependence on the consumption of pornography to achieve a supposed well-being are added to the clinical picture. At one extreme, there are patients who have even had suicide attempts associated with depression and addiction to pornography, without this being the norm.

“It is possible to stop the pandemic of disinformation and step on the accelerator of the pandemic of sex education”

At a time when access to pornography is becoming easier, more affordable and anonymous thanks to the Internet, is it possible to curb this other pandemic?

It is possible to stop the pandemic of disinformation and step on the accelerator of the pandemic of sex education and quality information. The Internet and porn are unstoppable, but human beings are more than that. It is true that certain regulation of some extreme violent content and access to minors are feasible and viable realities, you just have to have a little political intention and social awareness. If we add to that the development of critical thinking of adolescents through training programs, the establishment of a sexual education based on sexual assertiveness, empathy and respect, we would add a few points in the ‘League for Sexual Education’ .

Let’s talk of the project ‘Give it a ride’ of which you are a clinical advisor. What training do professionals and educators receive? And how do you advise people who want to quit their addiction and what results are you getting with the program?

Dale una Vuelta arises from a need, the need to help and raise awareness in Spanish society of the possible consequences of the consumption of pornography and to facilitate the exit of people who suffer from an addiction. The training we provide is based on clinical and scientific criteria, internationally representative studies, and our experience working with these patients. We talk about technology, about sex education at home, about sexuality as a dimension of the human being that encompasses the biological, the affective, the cognitive, the sociocultural and the spiritual, of going one step further. We talk about the risks of adolescence, biological changes, social networks and of course the possible consequences of pornography, its addictive potential and some keys to handling these complex issues.

We have recently launched a very interesting project: a webinar to get out of pornography under the title ‘Life is short, give yourself another chance’, the program is having a very good reception and people are seeing great benefits. More than 100 addicts are attending this program that consists of eight virtual encounters taught by professionals who try to unravel the addiction to pornography and its complexities by providing tools so that the person can get out of it.