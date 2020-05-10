Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As soon as VALORANT became available in closed beta phase, there was a great response from users. Despite having mechanics and first-person perspective, the title may be somewhat different compared to shooting games of the same style. One of its characteristics is that it does not have a reappearance, which for some people may not seem so attractive, especially for new players. This is why many are asking for a Team Deathmatch mode to be included and, although there is no official information, it apparently can happen.

We know this thanks to Twitter user VALORANTLeaked, who recently discovered interesting information in the game’s files. According to the user, references to the Team Deathmatch mode were found in the programming code, not only for short (TDM), but also for the full words.

In case you missed it: Closed Beta is now available in Latin America!

So far, VALORANT has 2 game modes, one standard and one competitive. In the first, players can enter games in which they have the mission to eradicate the entire opposing team, as in Team Deathmatch, but in this mode it is not possible to reappear after being defeated, instead the players must wait until the next game to to be able to play again. The other is based on practically the same game mechanics, only that the results are accumulated in a classification system.

Team Deathmatch mode would be more user friendly for new users

Some users ask a lot for a mode similar or equal to Team Deathmatch, in which it is possible to revive after being eliminated. This is not only because this mode is more popular and more dynamic, but because it would help new players to learn to use characters in a more friendly way, since they would not have to wait long when losing and starting a new game.

There are currently no official plans to bring new modes to VALORANT, but that doesn’t mean that no post-launch content will arrive. Also, we remind you that this type of in-game testing is not a guarantee that it will arrive in the game, but it could mean that Riot Games is interested in trying this mode.

Team Deathmatch will be a mode in Valorant! pic.twitter.com/w4nPm5BY9a – Valorant Leaks (@ValorantLeaked) May 3, 2020

Would you like Team Deathmatch mode to come to VALORANT? What other way to play do you think would suit the gaming system of the new Riot Games title? Tell us in the comments.

The success of the VALORANT Closed Beta has been such a success that it has caused Twitch to ban some streams. On the other hand, we remind you that the game is in a testing phase, so many features could be changed or added after launch. This explains that Riot Games is testing options to bring the game to a large audience, including possible versions for mobile and PlayStation 4.

VALORANT is available in Closed Beta on PC. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.