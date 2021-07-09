A poll indicates that Bitcoin is unpopular in El Salvador

Many Salvadorans appear to be less in favor of Bitcoin, despite the fact that their government recently adopted cryptocurrency as legal tender.

This is according to a survey of 1,233 people throughout El Salvador by the Disruptiva pollster, affiliated with the local Francisco Gavidia University. The results are not particularly favorable for the recent adoption of BTC in the country. 54% of people said that the adoption of Bitcoin was “not correct”. Another 24% described it as “not very correct”.

In total, less than 20% approved of the cryptocurrency plan.. The survey also showed that 46% of respondents knew “nothing” about Bitcoin. Lastly, almost 65% said that they would not be open to collect with the cryptocurrency. “This is a risky bet for digital transformation,” said Oscar Picardo, director of the Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation at Disruptiva.

El Salvador Bitcoin

Adoption of the bitcoin law

The survey comes in response to El Salvador’s recent adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele initially spoke about the benefits during the recent bitcoin conference in Miami. Among them, the increase in jobs and the promotion of investments in El Salvador, in addition to facilitating the payment of remittances from Salvadorans living abroad.

Shortly after, on June 9, President Bukele introduced a bill that would recognize BTC as legal tender in the country. The bill was approved then, making El Salvador the first country in the world to pass such a policy. With approval underway, President Bukele announced that he would use the energy from volcanoes to fuel BTC mining.

But, as the survey shows, the adoption of BTC by El Salvador does not have the general consensus. Last month, a group of citizens, led by opposition politician Jaime Guevara, filed a lawsuit against the country. They denounced that the adoption of cryptocurrency as legal tender has no “legal basis.” However, a lawyer believes that the lawsuit may actually be a ruse instigated by the government to legitimize its Bitcoin law.