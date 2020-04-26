One of the many problems generated by the mandatory quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus seems to be hair care. Many jokes were made on social networks about the inconveniences with the need for dyeing or with hair length. In family conversations at a distance it appears as a recurring issue. There were even formal requests to the authorities so that the hairdressing sector – which was left without customers and is experiencing a serious financial moment like so many other activities – was exempted and could begin to serve the public with strict safety and hygiene measures. But attention is still prohibited in hairdressing salons.

There was – at least – one exception to the hairdresser quarantine. Last April 14 at mid-afternoon, a senior officer of the City Police passed through the door of a hairdressing salon on Calle Acoyte at 400 in the Caballito neighborhood.

The agent stopped at the door of the barber shop and warned the barber that he could not do what he was doing: he was grooming the beard of a client who had already had his hair cut. He said he should close the business. The barber nodded.

But after a while the agent came through the door again. And there was the faithful hairdresser: he cut another client’s hair. The police went from the initial warning to the record for violating the mandatory quarantine. The hairdresser reluctantly signed it, but signed it.

Ten minutes later the agent passed by again and there was the persistent barber but this time with a client. When he looked out, the agent immediately recognized the clothes that the woman who was covering her gray hair was wearing: it was a burgundy colored shirt that identifies the members of the City Police.

He banged on the glass of the barber shop to enter the new violation of mandatory quarantine. The barber and the police woman refused to leave. The hairdresser assured that after finishing dealing with the gray hair of the police woman, he closed. This time I was going to.

The police woman let the officer know that it was obvious that he was a novice and because of his little experience he did not know her. The woman worked at the same police station as the agent who discovered her. The agent called a patrol car and the discussion was over. A court case was brought against them, and both the female police officer and the persistent pelican player were arrested.

Both were charged in a criminal case because through two decrees of necessity and urgency (DNU) President Alberto Fernández determined that those who violate the isolation will be denounced for the commission of the crimes provided for in articles 205 and 239 of the Penal Code. The latter establishes that “he who resists or disobeys a public official in the legitimate exercise of his functions or the person who provides assistance at his request or by virtue of a legal obligation shall be punished with a prison term of fifteen days to one year. “

The other legal figure is within Chapter IV of Title VII of the Penal Code that typifies crimes against public health. Thus, article 205 says that “he will be punished with imprisonment from six months to two years, whoever violates the measures adopted by the competent authorities to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic.”

As recorded in the police summary to which he agreed Infobae Through investigative sources, the female police officer was not to be on the street that day. It is that according to what her superiors had ordered, she should be subjected to mandatory isolation because she had been in contact with another City Police officer who at that time had symptoms of coronavirus. The woman was instructed to wait in isolation for the result of the test that was carried out on the agent with symptoms to know what to do.

That is to say that that afternoon the agent who went through the hairdresser discovered by chance that the policewoman allowed the hairdresser to violate the quarantine and that she had also not complied with the isolation order to prevent a possible spread of coronavirus. In this situation, judge Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi asked SAME to intervene to determine what to do with the police woman who had tried in vain to dye her hair. As she did not present symptoms of coronavirus, she was sent to comply with preventive isolation.

Hairdresser N.F. He is 41 years old and lives a few blocks from the hairdresser that he runs. The police woman M.A.M is 49 years old, is a neighbor of the Caballito neighborhood and works as an auxiliary in the same police station where the senior officer who arrested her is reviewing.

Both of them had a court case opened, they were arrested on April 14, and since they had no record, they were released the next day. The policewoman was assigned a slogan to comply with the isolation at least until she knew what result the Covid-19 test of the partner who had the symptoms had given when she was at the hairdresser.