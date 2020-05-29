Thousands of people in Minneapolis have joined the protests against racism: (Photo Free Press: .)

Protesters torched a Minneapolis police station Thursday night on the third night of protests over the murder of an African-American man after he was arrested.

Thousands of people witnessed the fire in the northern part of the city, after some demolished the barriers that protected the building and broke the windows.

Police at the police station had left before the fire, according to authorities. “Shortly after 10:00 pm, in the interest of the safety of our staff, the Minneapolis police evacuated the police station,” the body said in a press release.

Authorities in the United States decided Thursday to send reinforcements to Minneapolis to contain the violence after two days of clashes between police and protesters.

George Floyd’s death on Monday sparked outrage after a series of police crimes against the African-American community.

But after the looting and the burning of stores on Wednesday night, state officials warned that they would not tolerate further excesses, while ensuring that the case is being investigated.

The Minnesota state governor signed a decree authorizing the intervention of the national guard and the dispatch of 200 state police and helicopters.

“George Floyd’s death must bring about justice and fundamental reforms, no more deaths and destruction,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement, while more protests were expected.

The 46-year-old African-American died Monday night just after being detained by police, who he suspected had wanted to counterfeit a $ 20 bill.

During the intervention, an officer kept him on the ground by pressing his knee on his neck for several minutes. “I can’t breathe anymore,” Floyd is heard saying in a video that went viral. After being immobile, the man was transferred to a hospital, where they declared his death.

President Donald Trump “was outraged when he saw the video” of this drama “appalling and tragic,” said White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

“He took his phone right away” to make sure the FBI (federal police) investigation is swift, he said. “He wants justice to be done.”

The four officers involved were fired and local and federal authorities are investigating the case. But no charges have yet been filed, fueling anger and frustration.

– “The life of African Americans matters” –

“These police officers must be arrested immediately,” Philonise Floyd said on CNN, crying out for the death penalty for those responsible for her brother’s death.

“People are tired of seeing African American men die, constantly, over and over,” he added. “I would like the (protesters) to be peaceful, but I cannot force them, it is difficult.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged the United States to take “serious measures” and “guarantee that justice be done” after “the latter in a series of murders of unarmed African Americans, committed by US police.”

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the OAS organ, condemned the death “due to the excessive use of force by the police.” And, in a series of tweets, he cited statistics indicating that people of African descent in the United States are three times more likely to be killed than whites.

The case recalls the case of Eric Garner, an African American man who died in 2014 in New York after being suffocated during his arrest by a white police officer. Garner had also said “I can’t breathe,” a phrase that has become a rallying cry of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Minnesota was also marked by the death in 2016 of an African American motorist, Philando Castile, shot dead during a police checkup in the eyes of his partner and a girl.

– “Hope deficit” –

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo admitted Thursday that there is a “hope deficit” in his city and that his department had contributed to that.

Although he guaranteed respect for the residents’ right to demonstrate and express their pain, he added that “he would not authorize any criminal act” that could aggravate the trauma of the population.

Two protests took place calmly Wednesday afternoon, but there were overflows during the night near the police station where the agents involved in the drama worked.

Thirty businesses were looted or burned and the police had to fire tear gas to prevent protesters from crossing the police station’s fences.

A man died after being shot near the protests and a suspect was arrested.

– “Extreme frustration” –

Reverend Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, iconic figures in the civil rights struggle, traveled to Minneapolis on Thursday to pay tribute to Floyd.

The first called for protests across the country.

Following violent protests in Los Angeles on Wednesday, several hundred people protested Thursday at Union Square in New York; at least five were arrested by the police.

Activists are planning a demonstration on Friday in downtown Washington DC, near the White House.

Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis in Congress, called for calm, but warned that there is “extreme frustration” and that “anger continues to rage because justice has not yet been done.”