A Police Raid Shows A Crypto Farm And A Marijuana Farm Look More Alike Than You Could Imagine

05/29/2021 at 1:37 PM CEST

The cryptocurrency mining it is becoming more and more common in first world countries. Computers with very powerful graphics cards are required. which is making the card market very expensive, and have hundreds of computers connected to the electrical network simultaneously. This has evidently generated some environmental problems that are generating great doubts about its sustainability. In fact, Elon Musk himself has ditched bitcoin after considering that it was not sustainable in what many have considered a speculation maneuver.

Thus, cryptocurrency farms they emit a lot of heat. Something that also happens with hydroponic marijuana farms. Fact that has caused the UK police to confused a cryptocurrency farm with a marijuana one causing a hilarious misunderstanding. Cryptocurrency mining is not prohibited, while marijuana farms obviously are. However, the police use heat cameras to detect the places where there are marijuana plantations and then they carry out a raid when they get permission from the judiciary.

What if it is illegal and they commit many cryptocurrency farms as well as marijuana is to connect to the light without hiring the service, making a connection with your line. It is a flagrant illegality and it is another of the ways in which these types of farms are discovered.