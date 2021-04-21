A police officer shoots a 15-year-old black girl to death and authorities release the chilling video of the shooting

Almost at the same time that the verdict on the George Floyd case, Another case of police violence against black citizens has rocked the country, this time in the city of Columbus, Ohio. A Police have shot dead a 15-year-old girl in the middle of a fray in which she, apparently, He was trying to stab another woman.

The case has already sparked protests and a group of protesters gathered last night in front of the Ohio Capitol headquarters. As the Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther At the moment all the details are not known, although “There are images of the incident” registered with the camera that the agent was wearing in the uniform, so they are being reviewed.

In fact, in the press conference on the case, the authorities have shown the chilling body camera footage, in which you can see the moment in which the agent shoots the minor.

Chaotic crime scene

The Police have reported that the events occurred this Tuesday, when they received a report from a attempted stabbing in the south of the city around 16:30 (local time).

Upon arriving at the crime scene, in a sequence recorded by his camera, the agent encountered a chaotic skirmish between a dozen people arguing and fighting in the garden of a home. In the middle, two women faced each otherOne of them, the adolescent, armed with what appeared to be a knife.

The agent drew his gun and gave the order for the aggressions to stop. At that moment the adolescent charged against the other woman, 21 years old, who fell backwards to the ground, amid the shouts of the assembled people.

That’s when the cop takes several shots at the girl, who falls dejected and remains immobile leaning on a parked vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 p.m., reports NBC.

The family “deserves answers”

The director of the Columbus Department of Public Safety, Ned Pettus, has assured that the adolescent’s family “deserves answers”, but that “quick answers cannot come at the expense of precise answers”. He has advanced that if it is proven that the agent violated the law, they will hold the officer responsible.

The first images that have been shared show a group of teenagers and how the agent approaches them, while they seem to fight. The Police have assured that the slow motion video shows how the officer shot one of them just “when I was trying to stab” to another.

After knowing the death of the teenager, protesters have gathered first at the scene of the incident and later marched to the headquarters of the state Capitol and the city’s Police Department.

The teen’s death comes amid a spike in shootings in the United States, which has led to President Joe Biden to call for more restrictive measures for the acquisition of weapons, in addition to occurring about an hour before the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of the second and third degree murder of African American George Floyd.