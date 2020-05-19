A letter from the first edition highly coveted by collectors, and immortalized by his camera with his live reaction.

Lee ‘Leonhart’ SteinfeldHe is a lawyer who left his work to dedicate himself to his true passion: the Pokmon universe. On his YouTube channel he accumulatesmore than 870,000 subscribers, waiting for their videos on thetrading card gamefrom Pokmon. For those who do not follow this world much, there are some Pokmon cards that are incredibly coveted depending on the edition and their year, where the cards of the initial rollreach exorbitant prices at auctions.

It is important to point this out so that you understandwhat you are going to see nextin one of the last videos of Leonhart. In the middle of the month, the user managed to get hold ofa booster pack from the first editionof the game, a theme that as you will understand has a great rarity. It is a special opportunity, and he knows it. “The fact that I can get 7,000 dollars out of this envelope right here is crazy“Leonhart commented before opening the pack. But the truth is that he fell short with the figure, since he took out nothing less thanan original Charizard valued at more than $ 55,000.

Leonhart’s reaction to obtaining it is priceless (from the minute 23:50). First the tremors start in the hand, and then the screaming ascelebrate like crazy getting this letter. Not without first protecting it properly with its cover, of course, that is the most important thing. And it is that a Charizard of the first edition in perfect condition reached 56,000 dollars at auction a few years ago, and its price only rises, soanyone will wear the same wayof being in this situation.

“I can’t even get it out[la carta]again from its case people“the user commented excitedly after obtaining what he later defines as” the holy grail “of the Pokmon cards. Of course, whether or not he reaches that valuedepend on the assessment given by the PSAà la carte, although it is sure to be above the ten in thousands of dollars. In Pokmon Sword and Shield you might not find yourself with a lucky strike like this, but it is also most exciting, and if you have not tried it yet, here is our analysis of Pokmon Sword and Shield.

