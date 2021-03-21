“A poem for the gods”: Roberto Ovelar’s tweet mocking Nacional El Paraguayo and the memory of his goals against Atlético Nacional in the Superliga final in Medellín

This Sunday will be played at the El Campín stadium, which for many is the ‘Superclásico’ of Colombian Professional Soccer between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional. Match to be played on date 13 of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2021-I.

Of course, for the fans of both teams, the match between Blues and Greens is a separate match that they will always want to win. This is how the ‘Albiazules’ supporters have made it feel with a banner outside the El Campín stadium.

But also, the players who have been part of this classic made it known, because in the first place Atlético Nacional published four photos to warm up the classic, to which Millonarios responded with a video of their best goals against ‘Verdolaga’ and incidentally Ovelar made fun of Nacional with allusion to the day of poetry.