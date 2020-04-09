On the night of December 14, 2017, three people were shot dead in a town in Teruel. Their names were José Luis Iranzo, Víctor Jesús Caballero and Víctor Romero. Only nine hours later Igor the Russian was detained in a ditch a few kilometers away. Who really was this man? In this question, and in many other questions about how he was able to carry out these crimes, the radio report titled Igor the Russian goes deeper. The flight of an assassin, who premiered this Podium Podcast during these days of isolation.

EL PAÍS journalist Patricia Peiró, who has written and directed this project, has investigated for a year what lies behind these crimes. To do this, he has traveled the corners of empty Spain. In the five chapters of the podcast he recomposes the facts through the testimony of police, neighbors, psychiatrists, prosecutors and journalists from Spain, Italy and Serbia, because Igor El Ruso was not called Igor, nor was he Russian. Behind that alias is Norbert Feher, a former Serbian military man, now 43 years old, who had then escaped from the Italian prison for several months.

“The subject attracted me when, a year and a half after the events, I saw that an association had been created and that the neighbors were still asking for justice,” says Peiró. From there he visited the sites where everything happened. “When you follow the steps the murderer did that day, you feel like you are reliving the story yourself. In addition, I did it accompanied by the friends and family of the victims. They live it as if it had happened the day before, ”reveals Peiró, while stressing that this project has been“ teamwork ”.

The report affects the ten days that Feher spent in the Teruel countryside, despite the fact that he was one of the most wanted criminals in Europe for the murders of two other Italian citizens nine months ago. Throughout the first episode a portrait of the criminal is drawn throughout his trip from Italy to Spain. The journalist relies for this on José Manuel Martín Calvente, her lawyer; Mariano Tafalla, the lawyer for one of the victims; Marco Forte, Bologna prosecutor who investigated the case in Italy; Fabio Tonacci, journalist for La Repubblica; Jovana Aleksic, Serbian journalist; and José Carlos Fuertes, forensic psychiatrist.

On February 3, a few days before the podcast talks, Feher was sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder. He forcibly entered a country house in Albalate del Arzobiso, in Teruel, and there he was surprised by the owner of the house and a locksmith, who was accompanying him to fix the door. At that time he tried to kill without result. The podcast will feature a sixth chapter, still pending an air date, which will focus on the triple murder trial. The view does not yet have a date, but is expected in the coming months. In July 2018, Feher underwent psychological and forensic studies to find out what his mental state was. The four doctors who interviewed him concluded that they were facing a psychopath of “asocial and narcissistic” character, fully responsible for what he did and “very dangerous”.

