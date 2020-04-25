Much has been written about the possible takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). The operation, which arouses much reluctance in England, compared to the geopolitical aims which it underlies, is at the origin of many rumors which flourish on the canvas. Most of the time they are ahead of the massive investment which may be that of future buyers, provided, however, that this affair continues to its conclusion.

Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov discusses the rumors that Newcastle are targeting Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager and says the Argentina will want guarantees about transfer funds … – Betfair (@Betfair) April 24, 2020

Pochettino would come on one condition

Anyway, several names of potential coaches have already circulated, including that of Mauricio Pochettino. “If the rumors are true and Newcastle is considering signing Mauricio Pochettino, that would be great news for the team,” said Dimitar Berbatov, who spoke on the subject for Betfair, an online gaming company. Pochettino at the helm of Newcastle and you talk to the players, believe me, they will give you more attention and take the offer seriously. “

“And I’m also talking about the big players,” he added. “If the rumors are true, the first thing Pochettino will want is the guarantee that they will be able to buy players. Because he would like to have as many as many good players as possible at his disposal to be able to achieve the club’s goals. I know that Gareth Bale is one of those who have been linked to the club. I’m sure Newcastle will want to rebuild with some big names. “

Fired by the Tottenham club in November 2019, Mauricio Pochettino had been appointed head of the Spurs in May 2014, less than a year after the Welshman Gareth Bale’s departure for Real Madrid in September 2013. The latter is still under contract with the Madrid club, until June 2022.