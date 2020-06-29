Its length is 4.61 meters, that is, 13.5 centimeters more than the current Tucson

It was presented during the 2019 Los Angeles Salon

The Hyundai Vision T Concept, a prototype first shown at the Los Angeles Motor Show and featuring a plug-in hybrid engine, debuts a new design language that the next Tucson will inherit.

With aggressive and angular lines, the Hyundai Vision T Concept It is slightly larger than the current Hyundai Tucson. It is 13.5 centimeters longer, so it goes up to 4.61 meters, which is within what we are seeing: each new generation slightly exceeds the previous one. Its width is 1.94 meters, its height is 1.70 and its battle is 2.80.

The truth is that the designers of the Korean brand surprise a little by defining this creation as “the vision of a new urban adventurer SUV”, as a “parametric fantasy with transcendent connectivity”. Of course, it responds to the new design concept of Hyundai that the brand defines as Sensuous Sportiness, sensual sportsmanship.

“We seek innovative design solutions and also add emotional value to our product experience through the ‘sensual sportsmanship’ design language,” he said at the time of his presentation. SsangYup Lee, First Vice President and Director of Hyundai’s Global Design Center.

The parametric fantasy seems to refer to the peculiar grille, which goes beyond what the active grids of other models and brands offer. The adoption of the active grille aims to optimize aerodynamics according to the cooling needs of the moment. And it seems that Hyundai did not entrust it to a simple shutter, but that each cell of the grille moves in a pre-established way to improve the cooling.

And another audiovisual design toy, or at least the latter, is car lighting, which takes what is seen in the new Hyundai Sonata even further. For example, when closing the contact, the rear lights perform a sequence that ends with the brand logo. When stopped, the lights seem camouflaged on the grill like a chameleon on its branch; invisible.

The line seems stabilized, elongated, conveying the sensation of speed. Its long hood and roofline contribute to this, as do short overhangs, but also large-diameter wheels or angular lines.

Motorization? It is only known that the Hyundai Vision T Concept it is plug-in hybrid. It is curious that the battery recharging port is not visible at first glance, but is hidden behind a sliding hatch on the rear panel on the passenger side. This one lights up with the inscription Blue drive when it is being recharged, so that visually from the outside you can know the status of the recharge with a series of lights that form a circle that narrows as the load progresses.

