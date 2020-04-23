The Spanish It is one of the Spanish teams most affected by the coronavirus. The Catalan club confirmed a dozen positives for Covid-19, several of them from first-team footballers, such as Cabrera or the Chinese Wu Lei. All have overcome the disease, so they return to exercise telematically with the rest of their colleagues in those already famous group training sessions via video call. However, the consequences of the virus are still present in these players, as revealed Óscar Melendo.

The parakeet midfielder affirms that the teammates who were affected by the coronavirus «They are more tired than the rest when it comes to doing the exercises» and pointed out that they will need “time to recover their physical tone and be one hundred percent”. The blue and white team suffered ten cases of coronavirus, eight footballers and two members of the coaching staff. All of them have already passed it, but, according to Melendo explained in statements published by the club’s website, it seems that his performance has been slightly affected after going through the viral infection.

“They are more tired than the rest”

It is a side effect of the coronavirus for soccer players who have passed it, who have tested positive and have been able to beat the virus. Covid-19 greatly affects respiration and lung capacity, reason why for a soccer player (or any athlete) it should not be easy to regain normality despite having overcome the disease.

On the other hand, the Espanyol youth squad believes that they should prepare physically well before returning to the playing fields, and prioritizes health: “We must be 100 percent by the time the League returns. We miss him very much, but to compete we need health. This is essential ». Melendo confesses that the hardest thing about confinement is “not being able to hug the family”, although she empathizes with the rest of society. “The most complicated thing is seeing people suffer because they have lost their loved ones,” he added.